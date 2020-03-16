Bars, clubs and gyms to close until March 31 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– All bars, clubs, entertainment venues, gyms and restaurants in the city of Los Angeles will be temporarily closed, from midnight to March 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement Sunday night, heeding health officials' warnings as Americans are urged to practice social distancing. Food banks, pharmacies, and supermarkets may still remain open.

"Our city is not closing," said Garcetti. "We are not planning to do it and never will be."

Garcetti's directive came hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom said people with chronic illnesses and those 65 and older should stay home during the outbreak.

The mayor also said the city will launch a credit assistance program for small businesses affected by closures due to coronavirus. Funds donated from the public will also support businesses.

Garcetti says he will have remote briefings every day until the closings are up.