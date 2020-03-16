Baaghi 3 stays afloat at the box office despite the coronavirus scare

At a time when movies are struggling to attract audiences to theaters, Baaghi 3 has surprisingly emerged as an exception. It has been easy for the box office action artist as it continued the trend of the previous two installments. There was a lot of publicity around the film and the numbers show that it surely has lived up to the hype.

Even with most of the theaters closed in the country, Baaghi 3 managed to have a decent weekend. Ahmed Khan's action movie managed to earn a total of Rs. Rs 7 million during his second weekend in theaters. The total collection for the film is currently at Rs. Rs 98 million. Despite the closing of theaters across the country, we hope the film will pass Rs. 100 crore mark today.

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles. The film recovers the pairing of Tiger and Shraddha, who also shared the screen in the first installment.

