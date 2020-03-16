Austria bans meetings of more than five people and closes the border | News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has announced major restrictions on movement in public places, banning gatherings of more than five people and urging people to isolate themselves.

Restrictions on public movement and meetings went into effect on Monday, while restaurants were ordered to close starting Tuesday, when new restrictions on entering the country will also take effect, a government spokesman said.

"The Austrians are being summoned to isolate themselves," Kurz's office said in a statement. "That means just making social contact with the people they live with."

People just have to leave their home to go to a job that cannot be postponed, to buy necessary food supplies and help others, he said.

Meetings of more than five people will be allowed only for activities that serve to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the chancellor's office added.

People who feel they need to go outdoors "can do it, but alone or with people living in the same apartment," Kurz told the Austrian APA news service.

Police would be stationed in playgrounds and outdoors, and would ask large groups to disband, he added.

The country has had at least 800 cases, according to its health ministry.

The western region of Tyrol, home to popular ski resorts where Austria's first cases were reported and where at least 245 cases were confirmed, announced a complete closure on Sunday.

The region has found itself in "the most difficult situation we have faced in the postwar years," according to the governor.

Austria also expanded the list of countries from which it restricts entry, adding the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Russia and Ukraine. He said that people traveling from the countries on the list could enter only if they underwent two weeks of home quarantine after entering or if they had a valid health certificate.

In an interview Sunday night, Kurz said the government intended to stop air traffic in general, but it currently had minimal flight connections to take Austrians abroad back home.

"There are many Austrians abroad that we are currently bringing home, but once it is completed, flight connections to any risky location will come to a complete halt," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF2.

"The airport already has a 20 percent operation … Whoever is abroad and wants to come to Austria must urgently set out or contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring him back home."

Austria has already closed its borders to most arrivals from neighboring Switzerland and Italy due to outbreaks of coronavirus there. It previously announced other measures, such as closing schools and most stores, in addition to those that sell food and medicine, starting Monday.

The government said on Saturday it was making four billion euros ($ 4.4 billion) available immediately to deal with the economic consequences of the pandemic.