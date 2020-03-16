Atlanta Falcons Releases RB Devonta Freeman And Could Also Allow CB Desmond Trufant To Leave | NFL news





Devonta Freeman is being released by the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have released running back Devonta Freeman and may soon join cornerback Desmond Trufant, according to the NFL Network.

%MINIFYHTMLfe335e04e6a66800072893e47a3f24bf11% %MINIFYHTMLfe335e04e6a66800072893e47a3f24bf12%

The Falcons had been looking for a business partner for Freeman while trying to solve some salary cap issues in the 2020 offseason.

According to Spotrac, the Falcons have the second-smallest slot in the NFL, behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Releasing Freeman would save them more than $ 3 million and he is unlikely to be the latest victim on their list of charged veterans.

Freeman, who only played in the NFL for Atlanta, started 14 games last year, but he ran his career low of 3.6 yards per carry and had just two touchdowns a year after playing in just two games due to injury. .

The Falcons also confirmed Monday that tackle Ty Sambrailo was being released; his last contribution was a surprising touchdown during week 17.

The Falcons are also passing from Desmond Trufant

The next candidate to be released could be Trufant, a former first-round pick from the Falcons, who will enter the third season of a five-year, $ 68.75 million extension that he signed in 2017.

The 29-year-old was due to earn a base salary of $ 10.75 million in 2020, while capped $ 15.15 million.

By cutting it, the Falcons free up around $ 5 million of cap space, but will have a cap of $ 10.2 million.

Trufant was by far the most experienced member of Falcons High School. In nine games last season, he had a personal record of four interceptions and seven passes defended.

Without him, 2018 second-round pick Isaiah Oliver and 2019 fourth-round pick Kendall Sheffield project as the team's best options in the job.

Tyeler Davison has agreed to a new agreement with Atlanta

On Sunday, the Falcons agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison.

Davison started 12 of 16 games for Atlanta last season. He had 55 tackles in his career, including four for losses, with one sack and one fumble recovery.

The 27-year-old started 48 of 61 games in four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before signing a one-year contract with Atlanta prior to the 2019 season.

The Falcons also agreed to sign extensions with defensive end Steven Means and fullback Keith Smith this month before each became a free agent on Wednesday.