Atlanta Falcons Plans to Launch CB Desmond Trufant | NFL news





The Falcons move from Desmond Trufant

The Atlanta Falcons plan to release cornerback Desmond Trufant this week, according to the NFL Network.

%MINIFYHTML5dfba7e58c44758c0f8781c0a4e47f6d11% %MINIFYHTML5dfba7e58c44758c0f8781c0a4e47f6d12%

Trufant, a former Falcons first-round pick, is entering the third season of a five-year, $ 68.75 million extension he signed in 2017.

The 29-year-old was due to earn a base salary of $ 10.75 million in 2020, while capped $ 15.15 million.

By cutting it, the Falcons free up around $ 5 million of cap space, but will have a cap of $ 10.2 million.

According to Spotrac, the Falcons have the second-smallest slot in the NFL, behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Trufant was by far the most experienced member of Falcons High School. In nine games last season, he had a personal record of four interceptions and seven passes defended.

Without him, 2018 second-round pick Isaiah Oliver and 2019 fourth-round pick Kendall Sheffield project as the team's best options in the job.

Tyeler Davison has agreed to a new agreement with Atlanta

On Sunday, the Falcons agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison.

Davison started 12 of 16 games for Atlanta last season. He had 55 tackles in his career, including four for losses, with one sack and one fumble recovery.

The 27-year-old started 48 of 61 games in four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before signing a one-year contract with Atlanta prior to the 2019 season.

The Falcons also agreed to sign extensions with defensive end Steven Means and fullback Keith Smith this month before each became a free agent on Wednesday.