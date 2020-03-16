Asim Riaz to star alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

The final season of Big Boss turned out to be exciting for fans of the show. The show's finalist, Asim Riaz, gained immense popularity on social media, thanks to the show's high TRPs. Asim also appeared in a music video with Jacqueline Fernández that added to her popularity. Now, it looks like he's ready to star in a Bollywood movie with Salman Khan.

A report in a prominent daily newspaper revealed that Salman Khan is considering him for a part in his upcoming title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is said to be a story based on four brothers and has a significant Hindu-Muslim angle. The report claims that Asim has been contacted to play one of Salman's three brothers in the film. Well this would surely be a dream come true for Asim if this works.

%MINIFYHTML247d12ba44a7a5baa400b1cfbc1e15f411% %MINIFYHTML247d12ba44a7a5baa400b1cfbc1e15f412%

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is officially a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram, starring Ajith in the lead role.