Ashley Tisdale's HSM dance will definitely brighten your day

We are all in this together!

Monday, Ashley Tisdale proved she is still a wild eastern cat with a poignant High school musicalTikTok-inspired video.

By channeling his character Sharpay Evans, the former Disney star broke a move to the movie's closing song "We're All Together,quot;. And of course he made sure to follow the original choreography. Dressed in a tie dye sweater and a messy bow, she effortlessly worked her way through the dance moves like a pro.

Excited to share nostalgia with his partner HSM Fans, Ashley republished the video on her Instagram and captioned the post, "If you need to exercise while on #selfquarantine try this hopefully this will brighten up your day a bit!"

It goes without saying that his followers loved the video. The "Voices in My Head,quot; singer received tons of comments from her famous friends, including Pastor Steph, who wrote: "Thank you for this." Ashley also received a greeting from Lisa Frank's official Instagram account: "This is all I needed today!"