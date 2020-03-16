Ashley Tisdale's HSM dance will definitely brighten your day

Instagram / Shutterstock
We are all in this together!
Monday, Ashley Tisdale proved she is still a wild eastern cat with a poignant High school musicalTikTok-inspired video.
By channeling his character Sharpay Evans, the former Disney star broke a move to the movie's closing song "We're All Together,quot;. And of course he made sure to follow the original choreography. Dressed in a tie dye sweater and a messy bow, she effortlessly worked her way through the dance moves like a pro.
Excited to share nostalgia with his partner HSM Fans, Ashley republished the video on her Instagram and captioned the post, "If you need to exercise while on #selfquarantine try this hopefully this will brighten up your day a bit!"
It goes without saying that his followers loved the video. The "Voices in My Head,quot; singer received tons of comments from her famous friends, including Pastor Steph, who wrote: "Thank you for this." Ashley also received a greeting from Lisa Frank's official Instagram account: "This is all I needed today!"
In the past few months, Ashley has been embracing her East High days on social media and treating her fans for various throwback posts. In December, she finally convinced her husband. Christopher French to see the original movie for the first time. Fortunately, he documented everything in his Instagram stories.
"Does anyone know what this is?" she said. "Because I am submitting my husband to see him. He has never seen any of them." Later, she asked her musician husband if he had dated her in her days in Sharpay, to which he did not reply hilariously. After sharing a laugh, Ashley wrote in her story, "Sharpay, aren't you your type, baby?"
Ashley is not the only one HSM alum who has been hugging her inner Wildcat. Co-star Vanessa Hudgens epically sang "Breakin & # 39; Free,quot; during a karaoke night in November.
"Um. Here's a really bad, aggressive, and totally sober version … of breaking free," she shared on Instagram, along with a video of herself singing the hit song. "Yes. That happened hahaha my ears hurt, but it also makes me laugh hahaha … the 'ooo yeah' dear sir lol."
