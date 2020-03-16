Ashley Tisdale Grateful AA Offers Streaming Service for Husband Self Quarantine

%MINIFYHTML70f874de1b49149045544b40bc8321d111% %MINIFYHTML70f874de1b49149045544b40bc8321d112%

The former High School Musical star and her husband, Christopher French, isolate themselves at their Los Angeles home with their two dogs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashley Tisdale has praised the organizers of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) for allowing her husband Christopher French broadcast a meeting from home in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old "High School Musical" star spoke about the support group's response to the health crisis on Saturday, March 14, as her streaming service allowed her husband to attend their meeting while in quarantined house.

"Thanks #AlcoholicsAnonymous for having a streaming service at your meetings," he tweeted. "My husband was able to stream his favorite meeting. Anyone else who is not feeling well leaving the house checks out the Zoom app."

Christopher responded to his wife's tweet and added, "Yes, it is an amazing resource to be able to connect with 12-step recovery meetings from home."

Ashley Tisdale and her husband praised AA for providing a streaming service amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Christopher continued his message in his own Instagram stories, writing: "Connected to one of my favorite recovery meetings this morning through the Zoom app, it's amazing to see that some of these resources are used to connect with people in a positive way. instead of just spreading & # 39; news & # 39; and fear. "

Christopher French detailed his online meeting.

"If you have difficulties, don't hesitate to search online and ask," he urged. "I guarantee you can find ways to connect with others in whatever community you may be in while you're at home on your pjs or whatever."

Christopher urged people to seek help through AA if they feel they are struggling.

Ashley started dating the musician in 2012 and married in 2014. They are currently isolating themselves at their Los Angeles home with their two dogs, Ziggy Stardust and Sushi Sue.