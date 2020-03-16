Ashanti gives her fans a view they'll never forget in new photos where she flaunts her thick curves in a fiery red leather outfit

It seems that Ashanti's impeccable photo strike continues in full force, as the famous singer updated her Instagram page with a couple of new snapshots taken during her last concert, which took place at Madison Square Garden.

The 39-year-old diva is in the best shape of her life, and she's not afraid to show off her famous curves as she looked amazing in her fiery red outfit, which perfectly accentuates her envious figure.

In addition to the suit, Ashanti sported a bulky jacket made of artificial leather in the same bright red shade that contrasted dramatically with the singer's black hair.

The R,amp;B performer posed provocatively for the camera, and she showed off her curvy thighs as they were covered only in fully see-through fishnet stockings.

Although Ashanti's eyes remained hidden behind a pair of oversized red sunglasses that went perfectly with the rest of her outfit, her makeup was still remarkable and her reflection was put on her bright scarlet lipstick.

However, it seems that the talented singer-songwriter preferred to be comfortable during the performance because she wore flat black boots instead of heels all night.

The singer also kept jewelry to a minimum during the night, and the only accessories visible on her were a pair of eccentric earrings.

Naturally, the new images from the performer "Always on time,quot; were instantly noticed by her many followers, and the snapshots quickly gathered thousands of likes and praise comments.

Recently, the diva spoke about her project saying, "I am very excited to release more music. I think just for myself, and I am at a point where I want to try different things. I love Afrobeats, and I love reggae music, I love soca music. And as an artist, you want to fulfill your creative energy, you know, but I'm definitely going back to my R,amp;B roots. (Laughs.) I'm very, very excited about the new EP, and I'm working on it with Metro Boomin. We have some amazing records, I'm very, very excited about it. Some amazing producers and some writers, and I'm really excited about the new sound. You know, there are a couple of things I talk about that I never talked about before. And some people are going to Say, "Oh my gosh, did she say that?" I'm excited about that.

Ad

Ashanti is a true force in the industry.



Post views:

0 0