– Hourly employees are the backbone of the service industry, which has undoubtedly been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the neighborhood known as Lowest Greenville, many stores are still open for business and takeaway service.

But the question is what happens to employees who can't report to work.

%MINIFYHTML13beac158715325b6846b2a27700f83b11% %MINIFYHTML13beac158715325b6846b2a27700f83b12%

Many workers will be faced with the dilemma of showing up for work or losing wages.

This time of year is when Steel City Pops would get ready for summer. But now the pallet shop is preparing for other changes.

"I anticipate they will use their salaried employees quite a bit now to try to cut costs and make sure we can keep the lights on," said Zach Phillips, the events coordinator for Steel City Pops.

As concerns about COVID-19 deepen, so do the challenges hourly employees face.

Phillips said that in the future, lower sales could mean fewer shifts. Meanwhile, employees who can't come to work risk losing their wages.

"For our hourly employees, there are no real sick days," said Phillips. "If they are sick, they can go, we will not end for something like that. The only people who get sick are the salaried employees."

More than four million Texans lack paid sick leave, according to a 2017 study by the Women's Policy Research Institute. </ A

Beginning April 1, the city of Dallas will begin to enforce a paid sick leave ordinance.

But for now, the ordinance only applies to employers with more than six workers.

The policy goes into effect for employers with fewer than five workers in August 2021.

Many other cities lack fully paid disease policies.

"Most employers are waiting and watching and evaluating moment by moment," said Mark York, with the Dallas chapter of the AFL-CIO. "We hope that employers do the right thing and do the right thing for their employees."

But if they don't, York said the AFL-CIO will take action.

If you are fired because you are calling because of illness, there are avenues to appeal to the Texas Workforce Commission and we will be exercising those rights to their fullest extent, "York said.

Kaitlyn Kirby works at a small boutique where she said the paid vacation policy is still unclear.

"We haven't talked about that yet because we are a small business, we are still trying to figure it out, this has never happened to us before," said Kirby, who is one of the two employees at the clothing store.

In Washington, Congress is working on a bill that would expand the benefits of paid sick leave and unemployment insurance.

It's a move that Phillips said he hopes will happen soon.

"We will have serious problems if this continues to happen six to eight months later," said Phillips.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, employees may be entitled to unemployment benefits if they are fired or face a reduction in hours that is not their fault.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources