Artist of the week: Lady GaGa

Lady Gaga It is truly one of the best pop sensations of this decade. With his glitzy stage show and costumes, as well as music that resonates with young and old alike, the superstar sold over 27 million albums in just a few short years in his career and has massive and devoted fans named Little Monsters.

Making a name for himself since his debut album "The Flame" in 2007, GaGa recently returned with a new single titled "Stupid Love". The new song also marked her return to her theatrical pop root after she changed styles on her latest album "Joanne".

Considering this, it is natural that people were very excited about their new single. "Stupid Love" debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his sixteenth single to reach the top five on the weekly chart. It also marked his highest debut entry since "The Edge of Glory" was released at number 3 almost nine years ago.

Not only does it do well on music charts, but "Stupid Love" also received critical acclaim. For example, Harper & # 39; s Bazaar described the song as "upbeat cutout with big vocals and dance and electronically inspired production," seemingly "about to be yet another radio hit for the singer."

Meanwhile, The Atlantic's Spencer Kornhaber called the single a "glorious return" and a "return to form not only for the singer, but also for her genre." Praising GaGa, he continued: "Gaga's voice is so great and pleasant that a sense of humanity remains intact."

"Stupid Love" will be featured on GaGa's next album "Chromatica". He previously said about the album: "We are definitely dancing … I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other kingdom that I heard … what they tell me to tell the world and I put it in music that I think it's a lot of fun and you know, really pure energetic. I want people to dance and feel happy. I would like to put on music that a big part of the world will listen to, and it will become part of their everyday life. And make them happy every day. "

"Chromatica" will hit stores on April 10.