Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho lead the FIFA coronavirus councils | Football news

Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho are among the names leading a FIFA instructional video on how to protect yourself against the coronavirus.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger is now FIFA's head of world football development and urged everyone to follow five disciplines, taught by former Tottenham boss Pochettino, Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney, Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse, current Spurs head coach Mourinho. and former USA Women head coach Jill Ellis.

The video was finished by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who announces "together, we will win this difficult match." The full transcript says:

Arsene Wenger: "We all know that the situation with the coronavirus is very serious and we must put health first. These are the five key tactics to tackle the coronavirus and I urge you to follow these five key tactics with discipline at all times." "

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino told people to wash their hands frequently.

Mauricio Pochettino: "Start with your hands. Wash your hands often, if possible, with an alcohol-based hand solution."

Casey Stoney: "With your elbows bent, cover your nose and mouth if you sneeze or cough. If you wear disposable tissues immediately."

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse: "For your face, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. This can prevent the virus from entering the body."

Tottenham head coach José Mourinho told people to keep their distance from each other.

José Mourinho: "In terms of social interaction, take a step back. Stay at least a meter away from everyone who coughs or sneezes."

Former US head coach USA Jill Ellis: "If you don't feel well, stay home. In some countries, isolation may also be advisable for healthy people. Follow all instructions from your local health authority.

Gianno Infantino"So please stay informed at all times. Follow these recommendations and support WHO in its efforts to tackle the coronavirus. Together we will win this difficult game."

