Arsenal transfers news and rumors | Football news

Transfer news, rumors and gossip from the Emirates Stadium





Could the Gunners turn to Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren this summer?

%MINIFYHTML96469e786233f89711171197616db3ee11% %MINIFYHTML96469e786233f89711171197616db3ee12%

The latest transfer news and gossip about players linked to Arsenal, and those who could leave the club.

The last players linked to a move to Arsenal …

They leave Lovren – Arsenal faces competition from North London rival Tottenham for the signing of defender Dejan Lovren, who has one year remaining on his Liverpool contract (Daily expressMarch 16)

Will Arsenal defend Chelsea and Man Utd's interest in the signing of Issa Diop?

Issa Diop – Mikel Arteta has reportedly instructed the Arsenal board to start his squad review with the addition of £ 60 million West Ham back center (Daily mirror, March, 15th)

Orkun Kokcu – After extensively exploring the Feyenoord midfielder, Arsenal is preparing a summer move for the 19-year-old (Daily expressMarch 16)

The last players linked to an exit from Arsenal …

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has one year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal are prepared to sell the Gabon international if a compromise on wages cannot be reached, although a move to Barcelona seems ruled out with Spanish champions who are no longer interested in the 30-year-old (Daily expressMarch 16)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Arsenal are considering downloading the Armenia international, currently on loan in Rome, to the Serie A club permanently (Gazzetta dello SportMarch 16)

The last talk about the Arsenal contract …

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident that the 18-year-old academy graduate will sign a new contract in the Emirates (Sun, March 9)

Transfer center: follow the latest news with our live blog