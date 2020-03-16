Arsenal transfers news and rumors | Football news

Transfer news, rumors and gossip from the Emirates Stadium
By Sky Sports Football
Last update: 16/03/20 11:34 am
The latest transfer news and gossip about players linked to Arsenal, and those who could leave the club.
The last players linked to a move to Arsenal …
They leave Lovren – Arsenal faces competition from North London rival Tottenham for the signing of defender Dejan Lovren, who has one year remaining on his Liverpool contract (Daily expressMarch 16)
Issa Diop – Mikel Arteta has reportedly instructed the Arsenal board to start his squad review with the addition of £ 60 million West Ham back center (Daily mirror, March, 15th)
Orkun Kokcu – After extensively exploring the Feyenoord midfielder, Arsenal is preparing a summer move for the 19-year-old (Daily expressMarch 16)
The last players linked to an exit from Arsenal …
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal are prepared to sell the Gabon international if a compromise on wages cannot be reached, although a move to Barcelona seems ruled out with Spanish champions who are no longer interested in the 30-year-old (Daily expressMarch 16)
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Arsenal are considering downloading the Armenia international, currently on loan in Rome, to the Serie A club permanently (Gazzetta dello SportMarch 16)
The last talk about the Arsenal contract …
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident that the 18-year-old academy graduate will sign a new contract in the Emirates (Sun, March 9)
