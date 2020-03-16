Arnold Schwarzenegger amuses PSA fans from social distance with Pony and Donkey

WENN / Instar

The star of & # 39; Terminator & # 39; He shares his video on social media just hours after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an executive order to close bars, nightclubs, and other places to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Arnold schwarzenegger He found himself on social media on Sunday, March 15, after sharing an unintentionally hilarious video that encourages people to stay in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Terminator" star turned to Twitter to share the clip, along with which he wrote, "Stay home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the assholes (fronts). We'll get through it together."

In the 1-minute, 40-second video, Arnold could be seen wearing a "Terminator" t-shirt as he fed his miniature pony pet, called Whiskey, and donkey Lulu, carrots from the table in his kitchen.

"The important thing is that you stay at home, because now there is a curfew," he began. "No one is allowed to leave, especially someone who is 72 years old, is no longer allowed to leave the house in California. So we stay home and eat here."

Feeding the pets with his carrots, Arnold called them "delicious," before adding that he had had his "little bit of vegan food."

The video concluded with Arnold shoving the two animals into a lock on the head, before scolding one of them for trying to bite the other, saying, "Don't bite, well, you have to get along."

<br />

Following Arnold's tweet, the video was quickly shared on social media platforms, and fans seemed equally funny and incredulous in equal measure.

"What we all need right now is Arnie and his miniature inner farm," wrote one, while another added, "He's aiming to end the coronavirus. A good Arnie !!"

"I don't even know what's going on, but Arnie has miniature donkeys called Whiskey and Lulu, and he wears a terminator shirt while feeding them carrots. Oh, and stay inside. Please," wrote a third.

Arnold's video appeared just hours after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an executive order to close bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues and gyms in the city until at least March 31 in an attempt to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Restaurants will be closed to diners, but will be allowed to make takeaways and deliveries.