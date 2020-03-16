Arnold Schwarzenegger also tells his fans to stay home and listen to the experts: check him out having the best time with his donkeys

Arnold Schwarzenegger is another celebrity who kindly asks his fans to stay home these days as much as possible. Take a look at his post below to see the friends who are with him while he's socially estranged:

‘Stay home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the imbeciles (foreheads). We will get through it together, "he posted.

Someone said, "For some reason, and I can't pinpoint exactly why, but this was the most comforting coronavirus advice I've absorbed so far. Let the damn Terminator really make me feel GOOD in the face of a bloody global pandemic."

Stay home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the imbeciles (foreheads). Let's get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB – Arnold Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

A follower posted this: "I don't believe you, Governor. We'll have to watch more of these videos to convince ourselves."

One commenter said, "Oh sure, when you have miniature horses inside the house it's fine, but when I do, they threaten me with a divorce."

Another follower wrote, "Am I the only one concerned that the video ends with him breaking both necks while still laughing?" And someone else posted this: "But the little donkeys !! We'll get over it with little donkeys!"

Someone else said: ‘This is the best I've seen on Twitter in a long time. Lulu and Whiskey need their own account because they are now celebrities! "

A follower said the following: "I confess that this will tend to encourage me to eat at a restaurant, rather than at the Schwarzenegger residence," and someone else wrote, "PS: God bless those who must take trains and buses to go to work. – and those close to them.

More and more celebrities are telling their fans and followers how important social distancing is and that it's best to stay home as much as possible these days.

The main objective is to try to contain the virus and prevent its spread as much as possible.



