Arizona Cardinals trade for DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals have added one of the top NFL receivers to join an intriguing young team with the goal of making a big move in the NFC West.

The Cardinals acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in an exchange that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Monday because the exchange has not been officially announced. The NFL business year begins on Wednesday, when the exchange can be completed.

Hopkins, 27, gives the Cardinals a leading catcher to add to a promising offensive core, which includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, catchers Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, and possibly running back Kenyan Drake. , who was given the transition label by Arizona earlier on Monday.

Unsurprisingly, several Cardinals players reacted positively to the movement on social media. Murray replied with a "LET'S RUN! @DeAndreHopkins,quot;, while Kirk added "10 + 11 + 13 = Fear VIEW. Welcome to the brother squad, let's eat!"

The Cardinals finished with a 5-10-1 record last season with first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is known for his groundbreaking offense. Murray was the No. 1 pick in the draft and had an encouraging rookie season, finishing with 3,722 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. But the Cardinals occasionally had trouble stretching the field vertically for big plays in the passing game. Hopkins' arrival should help.

Hopkins has three years left on a five-year, $ 81 million contract he signed in 2017. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound veteran has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL in the past seven years, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in five of seven seasons. He caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

The 28-year-old Johnson was an All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2016 during his second season, but hasn't been able to match those numbers in the past three years. He battled injuries for much of 2019 and finished with 345 rushing yards and 370 receiving yards.

Johnson has two years remaining on a three-year, $ 39 million extension that he signed in 2018.

AP Sports writer Kristie Rieken contributed to this story.