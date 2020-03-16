Arik Armstead, 49ers agree to 5-year, $ 85 million deal – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) – Arik Armstead will remain with the San Francisco 49ers for the foreseeable future. Reports say the two sides have agreed to a five-year deal that could be worth up to $ 85 million. You will earn an average annual salary of $ 17 million. Armstead, who made $ 9 million last season, was due to enter free agency.

The fifth-year defensive end had 10 sacks and 17 troubles and 54 tackles during a 2019 career season. He was an integral part of a dominant defense that chased opposing quarterbacks throughout the season and led the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV. Armstead and starting defensive end Nick Bosa may be the most feared passing pairing in the NFL.