Ariana Grande was criticized after calling the & # 39; privileged & # 39; for exposing the coronavirus

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Ariana Grande He thinks that people should stop making the Coronavirus crisis simple. Using her power as a public figure, the hit maker of "7 rings" decided to make people realize the great danger the disease brings to the world, calling young people "privileged" for thinking they would be fine in the midst of the outbreak. .

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people like 'this is no big deal' / 'we'll be fine' … 'we still have to get on with our lives' and it's really driving me crazy. " Ariana wrote on Twitter on Sunday, March 15. "I understand if this was how you felt weeks ago. But please read about what is happening. Please, don't turn a blind eye."

The singer added: "It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly. The 'we will be fine because we are young' mentality is to put people who are not young and / or healthy in many situations. Danger. You sound stupid and privileged. and you need to care more about others like now. "

In another tweet, Ariana wrote, "As your hip hop yoga class can wait, I promise."

People were not impressed by Ari's long "wake up" message. "We don't need celebrity advice," said one user before adding eye-rolling emojis. Another person reminded the "Beauty and the Beast" singer that "people have to work and pay their bills for something they don't have to worry about."

"Are they canceling their shows? Are they donating to pay the wages of people who cannot afford not to work? The problems of wealthy people," read one comment. Another person, meanwhile, hinted that it was better than panicking, writing, "So we should all panic, right? Because that's better, huh?"

Others praised her. "Bless them for using their platforms to show importance," said one user. According to Ariana, another person chimed in, "Nah, it's serious! Better be sure than sorry!"