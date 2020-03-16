Ariana Grande calls young & # 39; stupid and privileged & # 39; for not taking the coronavirus seriously

Pop singer Ariana Grande is upset and the young men who seem to be not taking the coronavirus seriously, jumped on their social media to express their displeasure.

"I keep hearing from a surprising number of people, statements like: 'This is not a big deal', 'we'll be fine', 'we still have to get on with our lives' and it's really driving me crazy. "she wrote. "I understand if this was how you felt weeks ago. But please read about what is happening. Please, don't turn a blind eye."

Last week, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, and schools across the country have been closed for two weeks.

On Sunday night, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would close its restaurants and bars that would only provide takeout or delivery service as a result of the outbreak.

The government is implementing & # 39; social distancing & # 39; to help contain the deadly virus.