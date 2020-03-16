Home Entertainment Ariana Grande calls young & # 39; stupid and privileged & #...

Ariana Grande calls young & # 39; stupid and privileged & # 39; for not taking the coronavirus seriously

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Pop singer Ariana Grande is upset and the young men who seem to be not taking the coronavirus seriously, jumped on their social media to express their displeasure.

"I keep hearing from a surprising number of people, statements like: 'This is not a big deal', 'we'll be fine', 'we still have to get on with our lives' and it's really driving me crazy. "she wrote. "I understand if this was how you felt weeks ago. But please read about what is happening. Please, don't turn a blind eye."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©