Ari Fletcher makes it known that Moneybagg I is all his: "He's married, he's taken,quot;.

Roommates Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are still going strong after months of dating, and she wants everyone to know how serious things are. In a recent video posted on social media, Ari made it clear to all who were watching that Moneybagg fully belongs to him.

If you need any clarification on the status of the relationship between Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo, she has made things easier for you with her latest post on social media. Previously, one of Moneybagg's baby moms Yo wrote on social media that she loves "her perfect white teeth,quot; and also referred to him as "ZaddyasF,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLa6ee7fe4910816bea751dd20bd84be8311% %MINIFYHTMLa6ee7fe4910816bea751dd20bd84be8312%

Apparently, Ari heard about the messages and was unhappy with them and in response decided to post live on Instagram with a little message for all women, especially those who used to date Moneybagg.

Ari and Moneybagg Yo were posted together, when she said the following:

"He's a great married motherfucker, that's what he is. Great married. Great take. Great,quot; I'm ready to die for that. I hope you're ready to die for that, I hope you're ready to go to war for that. Yes. "

The two seem to be in a better place these days after the drama that surrounded them during the All-Star Weekend. During that time, it was widely reported that Moneybagg became physical with Ari and snatched her wig, among other things.

Roommates, what do you think about this?