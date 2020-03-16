Another NASA employee has COVID-19, forcing him to work from home – BGR

A NASA employee in Alabama tested positive for COVID-19, causing a crash and a mandatory work-from-home order.

All other NASA facilities are now encouraging staff to work from home.

Mission essential work is now left behind for safety.

Last week, NASA was forced to close its Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley after an employee at the center tested positive for COVID-19. The space agency sent personnel home, elevating the center to "Stage 3," which is NASA's label for a mandatory work-from-home order.

Now, with the virus continuing to spread across the country, another major NASA location has been affected by the "Stage 3,quot; mandate. This time it is the Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama. All facility employees will be forced to work from home and staff will have "restricted access to the center until further notice," according to a NASA press release.

The COVID-19 outbreak has everyone a little nervous and with good reason. The infection can easily jump from one person to another, it is highly contagious and even those who do not show symptoms can transmit the virus and spread it to others. With that in mind, many companies are asking employees to work from home, and NASA is no different.

A Stage 3 designation means NASA is forcing its personnel at a specific facility to work from home. Both Ames and Marshall are grappling with that reality right now, but what about the many other NASA centers across the country? NASA is now taking a proactive approach across the board, issuing a Stage 2 mandate that "strongly encourages,quot; employees to work from home, but does not make it mandatory.

"Although we do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any other NASA center as of today, March 14, as a precaution, all other NASA centers are transitioning to Stage 2 of our response framework " Center managers have been in contact with their employees about this change in status and the next steps, "NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

“In Stage 2, telecommuting is highly recommended for employees who can work remotely. I have instructed employees to take home their laptop, power cord, NASA insignia, and any other equipment necessary to work effectively from an alternate location, as well as essential personal items that they may need. "

NASA staff will be in constant contact with their supervisors, and NASA is asking employees to stay home if they feel sick, even if their specific facilities are open and they are doing essential work for the mission. This could lead to delays on some NASA projects, but personnel safety is obviously the top priority here.

