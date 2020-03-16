Angelina Jolie reopened her custody battle with Brad Pitt and banned Jennifer Aniston from seeing her children?

Angelina Jolie is reopening her custody battle? That's the subject of a new article in the upcoming March 23, 2020 issue of New Zealand magazine Woman’s Day. The news comes after Brad Pitt was seen eating hamburgers with his good friend Alia Shawkat. According to the Women's Day report, Angelina Jolie is furious that Brad Pitt has been spending time with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and has forbidden Jennifer to have contact with the children she shares with Brad Pitt. An earlier unconfirmed report suggested that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was going to act in a movie produced by Jennifer Aniston.

The report stated that Brad Pitt was on board with Shiloh appearing in the film and there have been numerous articles saying that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have secretly met, are engaged, and even plan to adopt a girl named Georgia, after George Clooney. !

According to Women's Day, Angelina Jolie seeks sole custody. Although it seemed that the worst had happened between the couple and they had finally reached a new agreement, now it seems that there are problems between the exes.

A source spoke to Women's Day and stated the following.

Angelina has privately demanded that Jen be prohibited from seeing her children. And to add insult to injury, she has presented a new child custody evaluation against Brad. It was a big surprise for everyone, including the kids. "

The source continued.

"Brad just started to feel like his life was back to normal after three years of hell and he hoped the divorce would be finalized in May, so this latest curve has him questioning what else he could do to prove that children are their number one priority. "

You can see a report on Brad Pitt eating burgers with Alia Shawkat below.

Brad Pitt is seen ordering food in In-N-Out with his friend Alia Shawkat a day after they attended a concert … despite claims that STILL & # 39; don't date anyone & # 39; after Angelina Jolie's separation

What do you think about the report? Do you think Angelina Jolie is going to reopen the case and seek sole custody?

Do you think Angelina Jolie is really jealous of Jennifer Aniston's and Brad Pitt's relationship, even if they are just friends?



