Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne go shopping amid impending closure

The actress of & # 39; Maleficent: the mistress of evil & # 39; and their 11-year-old daughter are seen leaving Lassens Natural Foods and Vitamins with two fully-packed grocery bags amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Angelina Jolie she makes sure that she and her family are not running out of basic needs as people are preparing for an impending blockade amid the current coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday March 14, the "Maleficent: lover of evil"The star was seen shopping for groceries with her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne.

Rocking a khaki trench coat, the 44-year-old man was seen carrying a grocery bag outside Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins in Los Angeles. Under her coat, she put on a summer dress made of white cotton with a tiered skirt hem. She completed her look with large 70s-inspired sunglasses and a pair of pink scalloped Chloe ballet flats.

While the ex-wife of Brad Pitt Tied up her hair in a casual bun for the outing, her daughter Vivienne wore her medium-long blonde hair loose. The 11-year-old girl wore a soft blue boho-style top with a pair of loose jeans and gray suede espadrilles. Walking side by side with her mother, she was carrying another completely full grocery bag.

The departure of Angelina and Vivienne occurred a few days after the "MR. And Mrs. Smith"Star revealed that two of her daughters have undergone surgery." I have spent the past two months going in and out of surgeries with my oldest daughter, "she shared for the first time about the terrible experience of 15-year-old Zahara in a Time trial celebrating International Women & # 39; s Day.

In addition, he said that Shiloh, 13, also underwent hip surgery. Ensuring that both "are recovering well", the "Salt"The star praised her other children for putting herself first during the bad time." "I have seen my daughters take care of each other," she said.

"My youngest daughter (Vivienne) studied nurses with her sister, and then attended next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put themselves first, and felt the joy of being at the service of their loved ones." "

In addition to Vivienne, Zahara and Shiloh, Jolie also shares three children, Maddox Chivan, 18, Pax Thien, 16, and Knox Leon, 11, with her ex-husband Brad.