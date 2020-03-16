Andrew Gillum enters REHAB after being caught in the alleged & # 39; Gay Orgy & # 39 ;!

Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum told his fans and supporters that he will enter a rehab center to address his alcohol abuse, MTO News reported.

Andrew made the decision after police found him drunk inside a Miami Beach hotel room on Friday morning with another man who allegedly took a methamphetamine overdose. The man to Andrew married was openly gay, and according to conservative columnist Candace Owens, police allegedly suspect the two were involved in a gay relationship.

Andrew released the following statement:

Andrew Gillum says he's going into rehab: & # 39; Since my career as governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed that my father suffered from alcoholism and I know the harmful effects it can have when not treated & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Andrew, who was seen as one of the Democratic Party's biggest future stars, was found vomiting in the Mondrian South Beach restroom by Aldo Mejias, 56, who then called the police.

Another man, Travis Dyson, 30, collapsed in bed and was treated for a possible drug overdose. Officers found three crystal methamphetamine bags on the bed and floor of the hotel room, according to the Miami New Times.

And Candace Owens claims that police also found blood and feces on the bed in the hotel room.

Andrew said that with his decision to enter rehab, he gave up all "public-facing roles for the foreseeable future."

"I am committed to doing personal work to completely heal and appear to the world as a more complete person," he wrote.