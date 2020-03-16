Ana de Armas praises Ben Affleck after a Cuban and Costa Rican getaway

%MINIFYHTMLc7cf17b095fb3714b6354140d4d5520d11% %MINIFYHTMLc7cf17b095fb3714b6354140d4d5520d12%

Vogue Spain

The actress of & # 39; Knives Out & # 39; talks about working with his co-star in & # 39; Deep Water & # 39; after dating rumors arouse when they were seen flirting together during their Caribbean vacation.

Up News Info –

Ana de Armas is full of praise for her new boyfriend Ben Affleck. Days after they saw her flirting with her "Deep water"co-star while enjoying a getaway trip together in Cuba and Costa Rica, the"Knives out"Actress burst out on her" infinite talent "in a new magazine interview.

While adorning the cover of the April issue of Vogue Spain, the 31-year-old spoke about working alongside "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"actor". The first time we read the scenes together, it was pretty clear that I was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role, "she said enthusiastically.

"His character is the engine of the story and requires that he move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy," said the ex-wife of the Spanish actor. Marc Clotet continued. "Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you with every shot. His talent is infinite."

Elsewhere in the interview, De Armas looked back to gain fame through the Spanish horror series "The intershipShe recalled, "When the series first succeeded, we couldn't even walk down the street." She added that co-star Elena Furiase, "who has been used to fame all his life, took me by the hand and knew how to avoid an awkward question or a photographer following me".

The actress who will be seen as a Bond girl in "No time to die"He admitted that he still feels" indebted "to Elena's family for being there for her during the transition period." [Elena] 's mother, Lolita, was also a mother to me, "she said." The days when I was sad, crying and missing my parents in Cuba, he threw all three of us into bed and made me laugh. "

De Armas has sparked dating rumors with Affleck after they filmed "Deep Water" together. The two were seen vacationing together in their hometown of Havana in early March. A viewer identified as Luz told E! News when he saw them at the Cuban Art Factory, the couple "seemed good friends."

The two added more fuel to their romance rumors days later when they were caught flirting with each other in Costa Rica. An eyewitness insisted on E! News that they are "definitely a couple," adding that "they've been kissing, snuggling, and hugging a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like to take pictures."