Amy Adams joins Instagram for a good cause

Welcome to Instagram Amy Adams!

The 45-year-old actress joined the social network on Monday to help promote a good cause.

"Hello Instagram!" the Haunted Star wrote alongside her first post. "I finally decided to join together to highlight children across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time."

Then he explained how he is partnering with Jennifer Garner to launch #SaveWithStories, which provides "a place to watch your favorite celebrities read their favorite children's books." By building this community, the stars hope to support a new fund for a combined effort between Save the Children and No Kid Hungry. The fund addresses the food shortages and educational needs of children affected by the coronavirus.

"THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States depend on the school for food," Adams continued. "School closings will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! These funds will help us make sure families know how to find food when schools food trucks, food banks, and other community feeding programs are closed, mobile support, provide educational toys, books, and worksheets, and support after-school programs to help children make up for lost time at school. classroom. "