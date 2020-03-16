Amy Adams joins Instagram for a good cause

Welcome to Instagram Amy Adams!
The 45-year-old actress joined the social network on Monday to help promote a good cause.
"Hello Instagram!" the Haunted Star wrote alongside her first post. "I finally decided to join together to highlight children across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time."
Then he explained how he is partnering with Jennifer Garner to launch #SaveWithStories, which provides "a place to watch your favorite celebrities read their favorite children's books." By building this community, the stars hope to support a new fund for a combined effort between Save the Children and No Kid Hungry. The fund addresses the food shortages and educational needs of children affected by the coronavirus.
"THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States depend on the school for food," Adams continued. "School closings will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! These funds will help us make sure families know how to find food when schools food trucks, food banks, and other community feeding programs are closed, mobile support, provide educational toys, books, and worksheets, and support after-school programs to help children make up for lost time at school. classroom. "
He then explained how his followers, who numbered over 18,000 at the time of writing, can donate.
"If you can manage a one-time donation of $ 10, text SAVE to 20222," he wrote. "If another amount works best for you, please visit our website (link in the bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum), together we will increase and together we can help. # SAVEWITHSTORIES."
She also read Dinosaur princesswhich is a story of Adams' daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo. The book was also illustrated by Adams' husband. Darren Le Gallo.
Garner also posted a video of herself reading The three little fishes and the big bad shark, written by Ken Geist and illustrated by Julia Gorton.
Garner and Adams are not the only stars who contribute to the relief effort. To see how other celebrities are helping, check out the gallery below.
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai
The newlyweds donated $ 350,000 to the Houston Food Bank as a way to help during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN& # 39; s Adam Schefter reported in Twitter.
Justin Timberlake
On March 15, the singer announced in his Instagram story that he is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis. The group helps people gather and deliver non-perishable food to families in need.
Rudy gobert
Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert is donating more than $ 500,000 to support the employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and COVID-related social services, according to the NBA.
warriors of the Golden State
The Golden State Warriors property, players and coaches pledged to donate $ 1 million to a disaster relief fund for the benefit of Chase Center employees affected by the loss of NBA games.
Vanessa Hudgens
The former Disney Channel actress announced her plan to donate to Feeding America, writing on Instagram: "It's a crazy time in the world. School closings, work interruptions, lack of paid sick leave, and the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on 60s and older, low-income families are contributing to the demands of food banks across the country. Join me in supporting @feedingamerica today. Let's help each other instead of freaking out. "
Stephen and Ayesha Curry
On Friday March 13, the couple said they plan to support Feeding America, as well as a local food bank, writing on Instagram: "Oakland has just announced that schools will be closed until April due to the COVID-19 crisis. Yes We well support this decision, we are afraid of what this means for child hunger in our hometown More than 18,000 students in Oakland trust their school for more than 2 meals each day and our @eatlearnplay foundation is making a donation to @accfb and @feedingamerica to help make sure no children have to worry about where their next meal will come from while schools are closed. Join us by donating to @ACCFB or a food bank near you. "
Justin Bieber
In February, the pop star pledged to donate RNB 200,000 ($ 29,000) to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a children's charity in China, to help with the coronavirus relief efforts. The virus originated in the country in late 2019, and most deaths have been recorded there.
"Watching the news, I couldn't imagine how terrifying it would be if a new disease were affecting my wife and my family and friends," Bieber said on Instagram, along with a video. "China, we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it is this or Australia's fires, we all need to be there for each other. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation."
Donatella Versace
Versace creative director and daughter. Allegra Versace Beck He has donated € 200,000 to the intensive care department of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy. The country is the second most affected country after China, where the virus originated.
Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans player has plans to cover the wages of all Smoothie King Center employees over the next 30 days.
"This is a small way to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so good to me and my teammates and I hope we can come together to alleviate the stress and hardships caused by this national health crisis," he wrote. On Instagram. "This is an incredibly tough city, filled with some of the toughest people, but sometimes providing a little extra help can make things a little easier for the community."
Sheryl Sandberg
In partnership with his local Silicon Valley, California food bank, Facebook's Chief Operating Officer pledged $ 5.5 million to launch the COVID-19 Emergency Fund to Feed Families.
Kevin Love
On March 12, a day after the NBA suspended the rest of his 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus, the Cleveland Cavaliers star announced on Instagram: "Through the basketball game, we have been able to address major issues and remain United as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans and the communities we work in. I am concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone feels and that is why I am pledging $ 100,000 through @KevinLoveFund in support of @ Cavs Arena and support staff who had a sudden change in life due to the suspension of the NBA season. "
"I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities," he added.
Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on many levels, and stigma and xenophobia are just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It is important to know that people with mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to each other. Understand your fears, regardless of whether you don't feel the same way. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and reach out to others in need, whether that means supporting local charities who are canceling events or consulting their colleagues and family.
Blake Griffin
The Detroit Pistons star plans to donate $ 100,000 to help compensate workers at Little Caesars Arena, where the Pistons play their games at home, the Detroit News reported on March 13.
BTS & # 39; Suga and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho
The two have donated more than $ 82,000 to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association in their native South Korea, Newsweek he reported, adding that the donation will be used to purchase and distribute facial masks and hand sanitizers to those in need.
Lil Nas X
"Hey guys, drop your cashapp. I'll send you some money to go get some food and then stay inside," said the rapper. tweeted March 12.
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has committed at least $ 105 million to help the global response to the new coronavirus. The money will be used to improve detection, isolation and treatment efforts, protect populations at risk, and accelerate the development of vaccines, drugs and diagnostics.
Mark Cuban
After the NBA suspended his season, the Dallas Mavericks owner told reporters he was going to help hourly workers at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
"I contacted the people in the arena and our Mavs people to find out how much it would cost to support, financially support, people who are not going to be able to go to work," he said. "They are paid hourly and this was their source of income. And so we will do some things there. We can ask them to do volunteer work in return, but we have already started the process of having a program in place."
