All Los Angeles County court jury trials postponed until the end of March on the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML9bd3776563e26e36c154f6e282e805f011% %MINIFYHTML9bd3776563e26e36c154f6e282e805f012%

– All criminal and civil trials in the Los Angeles County Superior Court will be suspended for the remainder of the month beginning Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official police memo.

"Starting Monday, March 16, 2020, there will be a suspension of all jury trials, both those currently underway and pending pending, until March 30. This notice applies only to jury trials, "the statement read, according to CNN, which quoted Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein as confirming its content.

%MINIFYHTML9bd3776563e26e36c154f6e282e805f013% %MINIFYHTML9bd3776563e26e36c154f6e282e805f014%

Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD Media Relations Section confirmed to the City News Service that a memo was issued, but she did not confirm its content.

%MINIFYHTML9bd3776563e26e36c154f6e282e805f015% %MINIFYHTML9bd3776563e26e36c154f6e282e805f016%

The court did not immediately confirm the suspension of trials on its website. However, the court on Monday tweeted that juries and potential jurors those over 65 do not need to appear in court, nor do those with medical problems.

The order follows a request filed Friday by Chief Justice Kevin C. Brazile of the Los Angeles County Superior Court system, who asked for a 30-day delay in all new civil jury trials. He also said that criminal jury trials should be delayed by 30 days, in cases where the defendants have accepted the delay.

Brazile also asked the court to limit applications for new jurors to next month, "due to concerns about the jury's availability."

However, the judge made clear on Friday that he did not have the authority to order such measures.

According to the CNN report, officials will re-examine the suspension decision before March 30.

Among the cases affected by the delay is the murder trial of New York real estate agent Robert Durst, where testimony would resume on Monday, but has now been delayed until April 6.

On Friday, it was announced that all federal courts in Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and Riverside would remain open to the public, but jury duties and criminal and civil trials would be delayed until April 13, or as otherwise ordered.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)