All Bay Area California State University campuses start classes online only Monday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – In an effort to minimize face-to-face meetings in light of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the California State University campuses in the Bay Area will switch to online-only classes at starting Monday.

At San Francisco State University, all instruction will be conducted using "remote modes,quot; beginning Monday. Starting Sunday night, the San Francisco campus would remain open, and online student support services and on-campus support operations for students, faculty and staff will remain open as well, university officials said.

SF State has also canceled all university-sponsored events on all of its campuses for the remainder of March to limit potential COVID-19 exposure.

All San Jose State University classes will be online only beginning Monday until Spring Break begins on March 30. University officials said the status of classes starting April 6 and the rest of the spring semester will be announced at a later date.

Most classes at the Cal State East Bay campuses in Hayward and Concord will start online starting Monday, school officials said, though some lab classes and study classes that can hardly be done online will continue to meet in person. for the moment.

Cal State East Bay Spring Break is scheduled for March 30-April 3; Courses are expected to resume online April 6, with the exception of laboratory and study classes, which will continue to meet in person.

Sonoma State University at Rohnert Park is on spring break for a week starting Monday, but starting Tuesday, March 24, it will move to online classes. Campus officials plan to resume classes in person on April 20; On Wednesday, April 8, the campus community will be informed if that will change.

At California State University, Sacramento, classes are expected to be all online by Tuesday, with Monday set as a transition day for teachers.

In a message Sunday, the university's president, Robert S. Nelsen, said that "critical personnel,quot;, including Student Health and Counseling Services, must work on campus, but urged anyone who can work remotely. to do so, at least in the immediate future.

"For those of us who will report to campus every day, I ask that we observe best practices in social distancing," said Nelsen.

