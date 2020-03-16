Alexis Skyy wears a Hazmat suit to go to the club, but takes it off once inside

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reality star Alexis Skyy had a busy weekend, while many of us practiced social distancing.

From Florida to Virginia, the 25-year-olds threw parties and dated groups of fans. As we previously reported, he even hosted a party with his nemesis, Ari Fletcher.

Most of the time, she was dressed regularly. But, last night, he showed up for his last host concert for the night, in a white hazardous materials suit.

With her wig killed by the jaws and combined with purple gloves and open black heels, she proceeded to remove her costume, once inside with fans, letting us see the completely white fashion piece she selected.

These suits are generally worn while in contact with a dangerous environment. Given the circumstances, I think it's safe to say that this could be used and very necessary. So why he took off the suit, while still in the presence of a crowd, is not entirely clear. But at least she was cute!

Roommates, leave your protective gear on, especially close to others. What is the use of buying it? if you dont do it?