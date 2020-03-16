Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are making the most of their time at home

%MINIFYHTML6f0724c1e46c9c014b40ddd486fabd9911% %MINIFYHTML6f0724c1e46c9c014b40ddd486fabd9912%



Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are truly one of Bollywood's most adored couples. The duo has been married for more than 19 years and has two children, Aarav and Nitara. The amazing family is often seen going out for lunch, dinner and on vacation. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, all stars have refrained from leaving. Twinkle took to Instagram today to share photos of how she and Akshay spend their time indoors.





Akshay and Twinkle are seen chilling in a hammock in each other's company. They both seemed comfortable while enjoying their time. Twinkle also posted a photo of herself where she is seen sipping a refreshing drink. Well, they are clearing making the most of their time together.

