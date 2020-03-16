Airport officer assigned to LAX positive test for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLc88ed0effb29658397b23a1d99ff12c211% %MINIFYHTMLc88ed0effb29658397b23a1d99ff12c212%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A police officer assigned to LAX airport has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The department said it was cleaning areas, distancing other officers, and that they were looking to see who he contacted.

%MINIFYHTMLc88ed0effb29658397b23a1d99ff12c213% %MINIFYHTMLc88ed0effb29658397b23a1d99ff12c214%

"We have been working closely with the Rhambo Airport Police Chief and the department as we ensure that the infected member and family, as well as all of our other police officers, are appropriately protected and advised on appropriate procedures. to avoid further exposures, "Marshall E. McClain, president of the Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers Association, Inc. (LAAPOA), said in a statement.

%MINIFYHTMLc88ed0effb29658397b23a1d99ff12c215% %MINIFYHTMLc88ed0effb29658397b23a1d99ff12c216%

McClain said airport management planned to meet with all union leaders next week to provide more details on the pandemic.

Meanwhile, passengers traveling through LAX were preparing for new travel restrictions after President Donald Trump extended the limitations, starting Monday, adding the UK and Ireland to the list of countries now serving. prohibits the entry of foreign citizens to the US USA

Similar to the original ban on travel to Europe, the expansion does not prohibit American residents from returning to their homes.

But some are concerned that there is a total travel block in all directions.

On Saturday night, immigration was stuck at LAX with travelers rushing into the United States this weekend.

The video taken by Kayle De Guzman, a frustrated passenger, shows long lines of immigration and CDC. De Guzmán says he waited in line for four hours side by side with those returning from countries where travel is prohibited.

"This is terrible," said De Guzmán. "The infection rate could quadruple if there is a person there with a positive virus or basically with the virus. A person. We could all have been infected. "

Those who arrive at Customs will have their temperature taken and those with symptoms will be asked to remain in quarantine for fourteen days. LAX officials also say they are taking additional steps to help disinfect the airport.