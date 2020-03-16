Airlines cut international flights in response to pandemic

French air

In a statement on its website, Air France said it "plans to continue operations to Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, New York JFK, San Francisco and Washington." The airline said it is working with its partners in the SkyTeam alliance (KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic) on the implementation of a plan to continue service to and from the United States beyond March 28.

Air France updates

Air canada

%MINIFYHTML835b5923fc9cd3ecf6cde238ce4ede6511% %MINIFYHTML835b5923fc9cd3ecf6cde238ce4ede6512%

Air Canada has not reduced flights between Canada and the United States. It operates 20 flights per day between Toronto and New York. The Star Alliance operator has reduced service between Toronto, Montreal and seasonal destinations in Europe.

Air Canada updates

Lufthansa

The airline will continue to operate service to Chicago, Newark and Washington Dulles, major hubs for its code share partner, United Airlines. Austrian Airlines, part of the Lufthansa group that also includes SWISS, announced that it would temporarily stop flying altogether, starting Wednesday.

Lufthansa Updates

British Airways

British Airways is a key partner of American Airlines on its transatlantic routes as part of the Oneworld alliance. British Airways has so far not announced service reductions on its iconic routes between New York and London. British Airways' hub in London is an important connection point for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

British Airways updates

Norwegian Airlines

The low-cost airline, which is already experiencing financial difficulties, announced today that it would stop all transatlantic flights from March 25 and would only fly limited short-distance hours in Scandinavia.

Norwegian updates

S.A.S.

The Scandinavian airline said in a press release that it would continue to operate between Copenhagen, Stockholm and Newark and Copenhagen to Chicago, as well as its domestic routes and flights to and from Europe.

SAS updates

What about flights to other destinations?

A recent trend for airlines has been to fly directly between cities, omitting connections through hubs. Cities that were never directly connected before, such as London and Austin, Texas, have benefited from British Airways' uninterrupted service. However, direct flights from the smallest hubs to major international hubs will be the first cut, regardless of the airline.