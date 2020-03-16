Airline passenger hit for calling the woman next to his & # 39; N Word & # 39;! (Video)

MTO News learned that a woman was slapped and beaten on an American Airlines flight yesterday after another passenger accused her of using racist slurs.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic language

The incident occurred yesterday, aboard a domestic flight in the United States.

It all started when a white female passenger, who appeared to be intoxicated, started running through her mouth. The woman sitting next to him, who is African American, claims that the white woman called the stewardess an "n * gg * r,quot;.

Then the woman began yelling at the drunk passenger for his alleged use of the racist epithet.

Then the white woman seemed to call the black woman & # 39; n * gg * r "and that's when hell broke loose.

The black woman got up, grabbed the woman by the head, shoved her into the seat and nearly choked her, but the stewardesses finally separated the two women.

It is unclear what happened to any of the women when the plane landed. MTO News contacted American Airlines for comment, but did not receive a response.

