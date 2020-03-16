Home Entertainment Airline passenger hit for calling the woman next to his & #...

Airline passenger hit for calling the woman next to his & # 39; N Word & # 39;! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

MTO News learned that a woman was slapped and beaten on an American Airlines flight yesterday after another passenger accused her of using racist slurs.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic language

The incident occurred yesterday, aboard a domestic flight in the United States.

It all started when a white female passenger, who appeared to be intoxicated, started running through her mouth. The woman sitting next to him, who is African American, claims that the white woman called the stewardess an "n * gg * r,quot;.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©