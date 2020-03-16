African nations impose restrictions as the coronavirus crisis looms | News

The coronavirus has now been confirmed in at least 30 of the 54 countries in Africa, authorities said, while South Africa's regional power warned of a new crisis once the virus begins to spread in the home and in low-income communities. .

The most alarming confirmation of a first case came from Somalia, the Horn of Africa nation with one of the continent's weakest health systems after nearly three decades of conflict. Tanzania, Liberia and Benin also announced their first cases on Monday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML485fd3f4a9367c840fd3121ce8a5b97d11% %MINIFYHTML485fd3f4a9367c840fd3121ce8a5b97d12%

African nations have begun to impose travel restrictions as many confirmed cases came from abroad. Algeria cut off all air and sea contact with Europe, starting Thursday.

South Africa announced that it will revoke almost 10,000 visas issued to people from China and Iran, two of the worst affected countries, in January and February. It will also require visas from several affected countries that did not have a visa, including the United States and Italy.

Both are dramatic steps that point to important trading partners at a time when South Africa's economy has again fallen into recession.

"The risk of internal transmission is now being established," South African health minister Zweli Mkhize told reporters a day after the country declared an unprecedented national disaster. It has 62 cases, all from abroad. Health officials are investigating two cases of possible local transmission.

"The reality is this: for now, the people who have been infected so far are people who can afford to go on vacation abroad or travel on business. Those people also have quarantine accommodation," the minister said.

"However, when this outbreak begins to affect our poor communities, where families do not have enough rooms or spaces to quarantine those affected, we will experience a crisis."

South Africa may have to impose a "blockade,quot; if these and other new measures, including travel restrictions and school closings, do not work within two weeks, the health minister said: "It will be very difficult."

Weak health systems

South Africa has one of the most developed health systems in Africa, and world health experts have been openly worrying for weeks that the virus could quickly overwhelm countries on the continent with weak health systems.

Somalia is one of them. Health Minister Fawziya Abikar said the country's first confirmed case was in a Somali citizen who had recently arrived from abroad. The Somali government quickly announced that as of Wednesday, international flights to the country would no longer be allowed.

Large parts of Somalia remain under the control of the al-Shabab armed group linked to al-Qaeda, which has been hostile to aid groups and often carries out deadly attacks in the capital Mogadishu. Insecurity will harm efforts to contain the virus.

In Liberia, the executive director of the country's environmental protection agency tested positive after arriving last week from Switzerland.

Liberia, along with its neighbors Sierra Leone and Guinea, was devastated by an Ebola outbreak from 2014 to 2016 that killed more than 11,300 people.

"There is no reason to panic," said Information Minister Eugene Lenn Nagbe.

The Tanzanian Ministry of Health said the country's first confirmed case was a 46-year-old Tanzanian woman who recently traveled from Belgium. Tanzania received unusual criticism from some global health officials last year after the East African nation was accused of failing to share information about a possible case of the Ebola virus.

Hard measures

Ethiopian health ministry medical staff prepares to screen passengers at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (File: Luke Dray / Getty Images)

In light of the situation, several African nations have implemented drastic measures in hopes of stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

In East Africa, the Indian Ocean vacation paradise, Seychelles, closed schools for at least two weeks on Mahe, the archipelago's largest island, after three confirmed cases of coronavirus on its shores, the health ministry said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on his Twitter account on Monday that schools, sporting events and large gatherings would be suspended in the East African country for 15 days.

In West Africa, Ghana closed all schools and universities and banned public gatherings, including services in mosques and churches, after confirming its sixth case of coronavirus.

Ghana and Liberia also imposed a temporary ban on non-citizens traveling from countries that have registered 200 or more cases of the pandemic.

Cameroon confirmed two additional cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infected people to five.

Concern for increasing numbers

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But serious illness can occur, especially in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

Worldwide, more than 169,000 people have been infected and 6,500 have died, while almost 77,000 have recovered, most of them in China.

Across Africa, health experts fear other cases of the virus go undetected.

"We have to ask the question: how strong are our monitoring systems, especially those in rural areas or with limited technology? That is a reality on the continent and perhaps why we have not yet seen an increase in cases," he said. public health researcher Shakira. Choonara told The Associated Press.

Professor Cheryl Cohen, from the South African National Institute of Communicable Diseases, expressed concern that current figures could increase rapidly.

"The main area for the virus is now Europe, and we are connected more to Europe and the United States than to China," he said.