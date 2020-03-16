Aamir Khan cancels the next Laal Singh Chaddha schedule

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have collaborated again for a movie. Entitled Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is the Hindu remake of Forrest Gump. Aamir and Kareena were last seen together in 3 Idiots and their partner was loved by everyone. The duo is set for release on December 25 that they have been filming for a while. But now the latest reports suggest that Aamir wants the crew to stop firing due to the Corona virus outbreak.

A source close to the development told a prominent newspaper: "Since a large part of the film is being shot in real places, the next schedule will be decided at a later date, after analyzing the situation on the ground." He added that the actor decided to suspend him for 12 days. He said, "Aamir was discussing canceling filming long before that."