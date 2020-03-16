A Stefon Diggs exchange is coming up? Vikings WR seems to insinuate his football future through Twitter

%MINIFYHTMLc654a58b9f6929eb53ba8b39a39cc00211% %MINIFYHTMLc654a58b9f6929eb53ba8b39a39cc00212%

Stefon Diggs is a man of few characters.

The Vikings wide receiver has been the subject of trade rumors dating back to the last offseason, but the rumors have increased a bit more this year. Diggs now appears to be adding fuel to the fire with its own tweets.

Earlier in the day, after news broke that quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​was staying in Minnesota for three other seasons, Diggs sent in a cryptic emoji tweet:

Was it in response to Cousins' contract? Was I reflecting on life, the universe, and everything? Maybe thinking about your lunch options? Who knows? But a single tweet later, Diggs provided a little more "context,quot; to the situation.

It is time for a new beginning. – DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

Maybe Diggs decided on Chinese food for lunch and was just reading his fortune cookie. Or maybe, just maybe, is it something related to football?

Well, in response to a Twitter user who mentioned that Diggs uses his emotions up his sleeve, the 26-year-old promised that something, whatever it is, will happen.

No, this is not one of them champion. Something is going to happen. – DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

The Diggs trade would be a major blow to the Vikings offense. Although he hasn't yet overshadowed double-digit touchdowns in one season in his career, Diggs and running mate Adam Thielen have made one of the best 1-2 shots at the wide receiver position in recent years. Though Diggs doesn't particularly seem to want that to continue.

Well, Twitterverse and the soccer world are looking forward to Diggs' future being resolved.