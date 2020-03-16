A-League to reorganize matches into compressed schedule | Football news





A-League matches will continue in Australia, but without spectators

Australia's leading A-League soccer competition has banned fans from participating in matches for the remainder of the season in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus

There was media speculation that the league would be suspended due to government travel restrictions requiring two teams, Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory, to be quarantined for 14 days upon returning to Australia after Sunday's game in New Zealand.

But FFA (Australian Football Federation) chief James Johnson said matches would be rearranged on a compressed schedule after the quarantine period and that New Zealand-based Wellington had agreed to remain in Australia, so that the season may continue.

Unique / strange situation here in New Zealand. On Friday, the Australian government promised us that there would be no ramifications to return to Australia on Monday. Looking at 14 days of quarantine now 🤔 – Ola Toivonen (@ OlaToivonen20) March 15, 2020

The FFA said the decisive match of the Grand Final in the W-League professional women's competition will also be played behind closed doors.

A-League chief Greg O & # 39; Rourke said at a press conference in Sydney on Monday that the league was in talks with clubs and venues to try to complete all six rounds in three to four weeks.

A-League boss Greg O & # 39; Rourke said: "It is our intention to compress the rest of the season."

"We believe that it is a better solution with the facts at hand, instead of suspending it and solving what will happen to the health situation in the coming months."

Travel limits in New Zealand and Australia have already forced the suspension of Super Rugby, the rugby union competition involving teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.

Australia's most popular winter football codes, the Australian Football League and the National Rugby League, have resisted suspending their competitions, but matches will be played in closed stadiums.

The Melbourne Victory players expressed frustration with the government travel crackdown after obtaining authorization to go to New Zealand for the Phoenix game.

"On Friday, the Australian government promised us that there would be no ramifications that would return to Australia on Monday," wrote victory captain Ola Toivonen on Twitter.

"Looking at 14 days of quarantine now."

John Didulica, head of the Australian players union, said Victory had only agreed to travel to New Zealand after government guarantees.

"It is a disgrace," he told the Australian media.

"If they had told us it was a possibility, then we wouldn't have flown there."