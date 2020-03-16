A day of rest for refugees on the border between Turkey and Greece | Refugees

%MINIFYHTMLd7d681743f13b79ab4fdb8955ee6941411% %MINIFYHTMLd7d681743f13b79ab4fdb8955ee6941412%

Sina Kalan, 36, comes out of the bathroom feeling like a new man. His beard is gone and drops of water fall down his freshly shaved skin. He has been waiting for this moment for 12 days.

On the last Friday in February, Sina packed her bags and, along with her family and some close friends, left the city of Eskisehir, in northeast Turkey, to go to Edirne, on the border with Greece.

Like thousands of other refugees and migrants, Sina, her family and friends accepted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement that Turkey was opening its borders as an invitation to take another opportunity to improve his life.

After the murder of dozens of Turkish soldiers in northern Syria in late February and when Turkey faced an influx of refugees fleeing Idlib from Syria, Erdogan announced that the country would withdraw from an agreement with the European Union, in which Turkey agreed to detain refugees and migrants arriving in the EU in exchange for 6 billion euros ($ 6.7 billion) to help it manage the nearly 4.1 million refugees it houses. Turkey has accused the EU of failing to keep its side of the deal.

Since then, Thousands of refugees and migrants have attempted to reach Greece through its land or sea borders.

In return, Greece has suspended asylum claims for a month, while Greek riot police have used tear gas and water cannons against those trying to enter.

For the past 12 days, Sina and her group of eight have been trapped on the Turkish side of the border in Karaagac, a suburb of Edirne, sleeping under the plastic cover of a makeshift store, cooking food on a wood fire and washing The cold water of the Meric river.



Kimia rests on a bed in the hotel; they have spent the last 12 days in a makeshift camp along the border and must return to it within 24 hours (Ioana Moldovan / Al Jazeera)

The entire group is originally from Iran. Sina arrived in Turkey about nine years ago. Back in his home country, he had spent three years in prison, from 2008 to 2011, for participating in protests against high unemployment rates and corruption in the country. While incarcerated, his mother and sister migrated to Canada. That's where you want to go now.

In 2015, with the first wave of refugees arriving in Europe, Sina reached Italy. But he suffers from heart disease, rheumatism and diabetes, and the disease forced him to return. "In Italy, the cost of the hospital was very expensive, in Turkey I received free treatment," he says.

Two years ago, she married an Iranian partner, Neda Shajarkar, 35, in Turkey. They are now traveling with Neda's cousin Hossein Kamarrousta, his wife Mahtab and their two daughters, Ghazal, 18, and seven years old Kimia

The last two members of his "community,quot; are Vahid Saneei, 38, and his wife Golrokh, 28, an Iranian couple whom Mahtab met at church in Turkey and with whom they all became good friends.

The streets of Karaagac are full of refugees and migrants from the makeshift camp who buy food and other supplies (Ioana Moldovan / Al Jazeera)

They were all neighbors in Eskisehir, the Turkish city where they have made a living in recent years. And now they all share the same plastic roof they have set up to shelter in a camp along the border. On Wednesday, they obtained permission from the Turkish authorities at the border to leave the camp for a day.

"Many people want to leave the camp, making it increasingly difficult to wait in long lines," says Sina.

The narrow streets of Karaagac are full of refugees who go to local shops to stock up on provisions.

Sina and her group are fingerprinted when they leave the camp. They have 24 hours to return and they know that if they don't, the police will not allow them to enter the camp again.

Hossein stayed in the camp so that he could pass on news to others in case the border suddenly opened.

It took 12 days for the group to obtain permission to leave the camp for one day; when they left, their fingerprints were taken and if they do not return within 24 hours, they will be denied access to the camp (Ioana Moldovan / Al Jazeera)

The other seven tried to find a place in the city that would accommodate them. Four hotels rejected them. Then one let them in.

Karaagac Green Apart is a three-story building with a small garden, on a street that borders the city limits.

The group shared a two-room apartment of 50 square meters (538 square feet), with a small kitchen, a bathroom, and a balcony.

After 12 days in camp, the hot shower felt like a blessing.

Everyone took their turn, first the women and children, then the men.

Large plastic bags full of clothes were waiting to be washed, rinsed, spun, and drained.

The balcony, the radiators, the doors, soon had clothes hanging to dry.



Being able to dry your hair feels like a luxury (Ioana Moldovan / Al Jazeera)

"Touch my hair," Neda says to Ghazal, holding a strand of her freshly dyed blond hair. "It is smooth again."

Women dry their hair, shape their eyebrows, and apply makeup to hide dark circles under the eyes. Men shave their beards.

"I love you like a love song, baby / I love you like a love song, baby,quot;, Se's chorusLena Gomez's song plays on television. Ghazal sings along. On the screen, an equalizer made of columns of small purple squares alternates with the beat. It is the Ghazal USB stick connected to the TV. The melody changes and some Arabic music plays. Ghazal begins to dance. "He's an Arab, I don't get it, but I still dance," he laughs. Sina takes Ghazal's little sister, Kimia, puts her on the bed and they start dancing together.

Sina and Kimia dance to an Arabic song. Sina's wife, Neda, and Kimia's father are cousins. Sina and her family want to get to Canada. He has a family there, his mother and sister, who left Iran while incarcerated (Ioana Moldovan / Al Jazeera)

For a few moments, the border camp appears to be far away.

A little later, Sina and Vahid head to the A-101, a local supermarket in the center of Karaagac, buy groceries for lunch and dinner. There are long lines of refugees at the ATM. It has been like this for days. The store is priced lower than others, people say, so camp residents prefer to buy their supplies there.

At the entrance, photojournalists and television crews wait to take photographs or film short interviews with the refugees.

In nearby cafes and restaurants, old local men sit down for tea, a chat, and play backgammon or rummy. They seem unperturbed by what is happening around them. Among them, however, are plainclothes policemen who closely monitor the refugees.

Back at the hotel, behind door number 12, the smell of fried onion fills the room. Pasta drains into the kitchen sink. Tomato sauce and pieces of lamb will be added.

Somebody knocks the door. He is a neighbor of department 11, where other refugees stay for the day. Vahid gives the neighbor a can of tomato sauce. The neighbor takes a few spoons and then returns it.

Prayer before eating; they don't know when they will be able to cook a suitable meal (Ioana Moldovan / Al Jazeera)

When lunch is ready, everyone gathers at the table. Mahtab divides the food into portions. On each plate, place a piece of burnt crust from the bottom of the pot, as if it were some kind of delicacy.

The hands join around the table in an irregular circle and Mahtab says a prayer.

They were all born Muslims. About five years ago, Mahtab and his family converted to Christianity. They say that life is difficult for Christians in Iran, that it is difficult to find work. Ghazal says she was forced to drop out of school after changing her religion. In Turkey, he went back to school and hopes to study graphic design at university.

After lunch, Sina returns to town to buy a plastic cover and some rope for a new shelter in the camp. Walk slowly and be quiet. He looks tired. He buys the plastic and rope and stops at a grocery store to buy potatoes for dinner.

When he returns to the hotel, he finds his friends talking on the phone with his family at home. The word coronavirus appears in more than one conversation. Iran is one of the countries most affected by the virus.

Mahtab breaks down in tears over the phone. Her parents in Tehran are safe at the moment, but "I miss my father, I miss my mother," she says.

They have not heard of any cases of coronavirus in the field. But given how crowded it is and how unhealthy, they know that a single case could be catastrophic.

Sina comes out on the balcony to call her mother in Canada. The weather is cool but Sina is sweating. Drops form on the forehead and temples. His eyes fill with something else. Her mother is concerned. "I can't sleep thinking that my son and his family don't have a place to sleep and that they don't have enough food," he says.

On the light wood bed with its floral tapestry headboard, Mahtab puts a pillow over his knees and starts rocking Kimia to sleep. Ghazal begins to sing a lullaby. Vahid and Golrokh spread out the sofa in the kitchen. Sina and his wife lay on the bed in the other room. It is late in the afternoon, and soon, everyone falls asleep.

A couple of hours later, everyone is awake again and it is Adele's turn to play. Ghazal's USB flash drive. Further away, the sound of the nightly call to prayer makes its way through the open balcony door.

Sina and Neda return from the city playground, where they took Kimia to play.

Sina collapses on the ground, losing consciousness for a few minutes (Ioana Moldovan / Al Jazeera)

Sina sits at the table, her face hidden in her palms. A few moments later he is on the ground, unconscious.

Vahid, who used to work for the Red Crescent, rushes to help him, slapping his face until he wakes up. They help him lie down and force him to drink a little water. Initial scare, Sina's wife is now upset with him. He has been eating too much sugar for a diabetic these days, she says. Sina insists that it is okay. The exhaustion etched on his face suggests otherwise. However, a short time later he is back on his feet, playing "guess what hand,quot; with Kimia. It has magician movements, hiding the small piece of orange peel with which they are playing.

Sina has no children of her own yet, but she knows she wants five of them. It is another matter on which he and his wife disagree. Neda only wants one, and not yet.

But everyone treats Kimia as his own. They care about her and about each other.

Although not everyone is family, Mahtab says their bond has grown stronger over the years they spent together as neighbors and friends in Eskisehir. The men, who were mechanical engineers in Iran, worked together repairing elevators in Turkey. Mahtab worked as a tailor and Neda as a manicurist.

But, when presented with the opportunity to leave Turkey, they left everything behind and ran towards the border.

They will soon have to return to camp.

"I feel so bad about going back to camp,quot; Ghazal confesses. "I don't want to go back, but my father is there."

She believes they will open the borders. "Not now, but maybe in a week or two they will open it."

If they don't, the group will eventually have to return to Eskisehir.

Ghazal and Kimia sleep. In the morning, they will return to the camp (Ioana Moldovan / Al Jazeera)

For dinner, they eat a kind of stew with rice and potatoes, pickles and yogurt. They don't know when they will be able to cook a proper meal or sleep in a bed.

The next day, at 9 am, they should pack their things and return to camp; go back to the thousands of people waiting for borders to open.

But, for now, Kimia snuggles against her sister in bed and they sleep.