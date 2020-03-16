A boy and his bears belong together – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.

%MINIFYHTML3ad587072ec630ad1c2ef6d839631a1211% %MINIFYHTML3ad587072ec630ad1c2ef6d839631a1212%

My two memoirs, "The Mighty Queens of Freeville: A Story of Surprising Second Chances,quot; (2010, Hachette) and "Strangers tend to tell me things: a memory of love, loss and homecoming,quot; (2018, Hachette) are available at your favorite bookshelf or library.

The column "The best of today,quot; (2010) contains one of my most memorable questions. I am running the original question and answer, as well as a sample of the lovely and understanding answers I received from readers who were touched by the story of a child's connection to his stuffed animals.

I will be back with new Ask Amy columns next week.

Dear Amy: I have a friend who is the father of a 12 year old son. My friend's son's room is full of stuffed animals. These are not "male,quot; toys, but rather stuffed animals in pink, yellow, orange, etc. We have tried to tell the father that this is not appropriate for a young man, but he simply mocks us. There are hundreds of these stuffed animals in this child's room.

What are your thoughts?

– Wondering friend

Dear I ask: I think hundreds of any toy is too much for a child to own, but it is not up to you to judge what kind of toys this child picks up. It is also not up to you to judge whether stuffed animals are masculine enough for someone else's child to play.

If this parent seeks your advice on the quantity and quality of their child's toys, then do so. Otherwise, you must keep your views to yourself.

July 2010

Dear Amy: We have a grandson who, when he was 12, not only had many stuffed animals, but also carried one with him everywhere. This drove my husband crazy.

I taught elementary students for 42 years. I told him to leave the boy alone.

The grandson is now a music teacher and a good young man.

– Barbara

Dear Barbara: "Leaving the child alone,quot; is wise advice for many parents and grandparents, in many different contexts. You are a wise woman. Thank you.

July 2010

Dear Amy: When I was in high school, the boy I had started dating handed me a closed paper lunch bag. Timidly, she said she knew she could sew and wondered if she could fix what was in the bag. It was a stuffed panda bear, very worn out.

I was touched by his sentimental attachment to the bear and thought, "This guy will be a great dad someday."

We recently celebrated our 29th wedding anniversary. He has been a kind, loving and gentle husband and father to our two daughters, who are now older and married.

And the teddy bear panda? We still have it.

– Shirley

Dear Shirley: This is adorable. Thank you.

August 2010

Dear Amy: I had to get in the car and respond to the letter about the 12-year-old boy who had lots of stuffed animals.

I am a 24 year old woman and have had a big teddy bear since I was a baby. I had a somewhat rough childhood, and the only constant friend was my bear.

Jokingly, I tell people that "it has the smell of my life on it."

A few years ago, I was on a second or third date with a man and somehow this topic came up. I told him about my bear, and I thought his eyes were going to pop out of his head!

He then explained that he also had a bear since he was a baby and kept it in the trunk of his car the whole time he was in college so that people wouldn't make fun of him.

She is now my fiancee, and our bears don't have to be hidden.

It warms my heart to hear other people who held something that others might think is silly close to them over the years.

– Teddy-Hugger

Dear Hugger: I love you the testimonials to the stuffed friends that have the "smell,quot; of our lives. A bear can be a child's closest friend.

August 2010

Dear Amy: Your discussion about a boy who had a collection of stuffed animals made me smile. Mine was called Muffin. It was a duck that helped me finish law school.

– Greg

Dear Greg: Here's Muffin and all the other full or inanimate friends helping their caregivers to cope with life's challenges.

August 2010

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)