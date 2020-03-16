A boy and his bears belong together – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.

My two memoirs, "The Mighty Queens of Freeville: A Story of Surprising Second Chances,quot; (2010, Hachette) and "Strangers tend to tell me things: a memory of love, loss and homecoming,quot; (2018, Hachette) are available at your favorite bookshelf or library.

The column "The best of today,quot; (2010) contains one of my most memorable questions. I am running the original question and answer, as well as a sample of the lovely and understanding answers I received from readers who were touched by the story of a child's connection to his stuffed animals.

I will be back with new Ask Amy columns next week.

Dear Amy: I have a friend who is the father of a 12 year old son. My friend's son's room is full of stuffed animals. These are not "male,quot; toys, but rather stuffed animals in pink, yellow, orange, etc. We have tried to tell the father that this is not appropriate for a young man, but he simply mocks us. There are hundreds of these stuffed animals in this child's room.

What are your thoughts?

– Wondering friend

Dear I ask: I think hundreds of any toy is too much for a child to own, but it is not up to you to judge what kind of toys this child picks up. It is also not up to you to judge whether stuffed animals are masculine enough for someone else's child to play.

If this parent seeks your advice on the quantity and quality of their child's toys, then do so. Otherwise, you must keep your views to yourself.

July 2010

Dear Amy: We have a grandson who, when he was 12, not only had many stuffed animals, but also carried one with him everywhere. This drove my husband crazy.

