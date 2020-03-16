90-day fiancee Nicole trapped in Morocco after visiting Azan during travel ban

90 day fianceNicole Nafziger is traveling in Morocco to see her new "fiance,quot; Azan Tefou. Four days ago, the reality star posted a photo of herself and Azan and captioned it with the comment "Happy to finally be with,quot; my love again. "

But it probably wasn't the best time to fly out of the country, with the coronavirus and everything.

Last night Morocco suspended all international commercial flights outside the country "until further notice." The North African nation is being bombarded by the Coronavirus, and they are trying to contain it.

At least the two of them are eating well in the North African country. Former 90 Day Fiancé stars took to Instagram to reveal that the couple shared delicious food.

"Tajine for Dinner," Nicole, 26, captioned a photo of her plate. In Morocco, tajine is a tasty, slow-cooking stew named after the specific type of pot in which it is cooked.