90-day divorce from fiancee star Fernanda Flores is finalized

Fernanda Flores you are celebrating a new chapter in your life.

On Monday March 16, the first 90 promised day Star shared some important news on Instagram.

By sharing a photo of herself in front of a Chicago court, she revealed that she was "officially single." and you are no longer married to your ex Jonathan Rivera.

"By forgiving and closing chapters, you open your heart to more blessings on your way," Flores wrote on Instagram. "I cannot thank all my followers, friends and family enough for all their love and support throughout this journey. This is not a failure, it is a victory! I am excited to see what God has planned for me."

As fans will remember, Flores and Rivera announced that they would be separating in January 2019.

At the time, Rivera turned to Instagram Live to confirm that he and Flores were separating, citing that "every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its problems. It's about their attitude. As long as it's positive (…) I promise, I didn't give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage. "

Flores also turned to her Instagram Stories to share her enthusiasm for finalizing her divorce once and for all. "Greetings to close that chapter," captioned a photo. In another video, he wrote: "Freedom and a new hairstyle feel good!"