6 highlights of JoJo Siwa in the room

JoJo Siwa You have a rule when you enter your house: "There is no need to be sad."
The 16-year-old internet sensation, which even has northwest as superfan, reported E! Jason Kennedy of this rule during today's totally new In the room. While Kennedy confessed that he had been late for JoJo Siwa's car, he revealed that he was excited to enter the colorful world of the famous YouTuber.
For those who don't know, Siwa started on reality shows, starring Abby's Ultimate Dance Contest Y Dancing moms. She used this momentum to launch her successful YouTube channel, her music career, and other commercial endeavors.
Thanks to his devoted fans, called Siwanatorz, Siwa is one of the most famous teenagers in the world.
In typical In the room In fashion, Kennedy got Siwa to open up on a variety of topics. We're talking about everything from her burgeoning bow business to her rumored boyfriend, Elliot Brown.
So if you weren't familiar with the teenage prodigy before, you are about to know much more about her.
For everything this week In the room He taught us about JoJo, scroll through our main conclusions below.
Why her young fans follow her:
"I am genuine, I am who I am. And, you know, I'm not fake in any way. I just live my life and that really shows when I'm creating YouTube videos, creating music, whatever I'm doing. , it really is who I am, "Siwa shared.
Although her on-camera character is "fun, bright, crazy (and) bright," she said it's important for boys to see that she's a girl, too.
"I think it's like a perfect balance between the real and also out of this world,quot;, Dancing moms expressed veteran.
Siwa reflects on her bow business:
When you think of JoJo Siwa, what's the first thing that comes to mind? The answer: bows!
The young businesswoman has certainly monetized her signature hairstyle, selling over 80 million ties to date.
"It's crazy! And they're like collectibles," Siwa said of her bow sales. "People have to have them, it's wild."
It didn't take long, of course, for Siwa to bow to Kennedy. According to Siwa, "the bun will always be part of my life," even if you finally want to try a new hairstyle.
About the rumored boyfriend Elliot Brown:
Although the triple threat artist danced confirming the relationship, he made it clear that he is fond of Brown.
"Actually, I've talked to him about how he was going to answer this, because I thought, 'I know it's going to come up sometime,'" Siwa said. "Elliot is his name, he has been a friend of my family, oh my God. I've known him since he was eight years old! Since he was eight years old."
After saying that Brown is a "great boy,quot;, Siwa avoided declaring his love for his old family friend. "I will say that I am very excited to see him this weekend. He will come back here," added the 16-year-old.
His love for Miley Cyrus:
Yes, Siwa always seemed destined for stardom, but she said she is in this business thanks to Miley Cyrus. Apparently the blonde superstar was a great Hannah Montana fan.
"Miley, listen, I'm doing what I'm doing for you today! I love you, God, I'm going to start crying if I talk about her," Siwa said of what he would say to Cyrus. "She is amazing. Literally, if I could just hang out with her, we'd have so much fun!"
Shortly after her In the room interview, Siwa met her idol!
What she has in common with Lady Gaga:
Have you ever watched a JoJo Siwa music video and found it similar to one of Lady Gaga& # 39; s? Well you definitely have a good eye then.
As Siwa detailed to Kennedy, she and the "Stupid Love,quot; singer have the same choreographer, Richy Jackson.
"I never actually met her, but dancing is so much fun," Siwa said. "And Richy has her little moves that he does and there are some dances of hers that have a little bit of mine, so they are so much fun to learn."
Siwa opens up about Dancing moms:
Despite the ruthless nature of Abby Lee Millerdance studio, which was well documented in Lifetime & # 39; s Dancing momsSiwa said he "loved his experience,quot; and "would be back in a heartbeat."
"Honestly, it taught me more how to sink or swim," proclaimed the queen of tween. "It taught me to fight for what is right for me, but also in a good way. You know, it was the best experience of my life."
Siwa is not the only one Dancing moms veteran to find success after the show. Of course, we are referencing your partner Maddie Zieglerwho has become Siais the favorite dancer for music videos.
