6 highlights of JoJo Siwa in the room

JoJo Siwa You have a rule when you enter your house: "There is no need to be sad."

The 16-year-old internet sensation, which even has northwest as superfan, reported E! Jason Kennedy of this rule during today's totally new In the room. While Kennedy confessed that he had been late for JoJo Siwa's car, he revealed that he was excited to enter the colorful world of the famous YouTuber.

For those who don't know, Siwa started on reality shows, starring Abby's Ultimate Dance Contest Y Dancing moms. She used this momentum to launch her successful YouTube channel, her music career, and other commercial endeavors.

Thanks to his devoted fans, called Siwanatorz, Siwa is one of the most famous teenagers in the world.

In typical In the room In fashion, Kennedy got Siwa to open up on a variety of topics. We're talking about everything from her burgeoning bow business to her rumored boyfriend, Elliot Brown.

So if you weren't familiar with the teenage prodigy before, you are about to know much more about her.

For everything this week In the room He taught us about JoJo, scroll through our main conclusions below.