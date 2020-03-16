50 Cent is angry that the coronavirus delays the production of the spin-off "Power,quot;

50 Cent made the headlines a lot these days when he reacted to Harvey Weinstein's sentencing and regarding his GF, Cuban Link. Earlier today, it looks like the woman picked up 50 Cent's phone and started posting photos with her and all kinds of funny messages like captions.

It has been revealed that something was wrong with the 50 Cent phone, and many fans believed that the device could have been hacked.

Eventually, it turned out that only GF 50 was joking, and he took control of the device again, deleting all the posts she had shared.

A few days ago, 50 Cent was genuinely upset to reveal that production of two of his Power-derived series, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, had been halted due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

New Hot Hip Hop The publication reported that "The network, Starz, made the decision after it was understood that New York State, where both programs were being filmed, officially houses the largest number of coronavirus cases in the United States."

This is what 50 shared on their social media account:

"I had to, we were the last production that was still working." Fu * k # TheKing🍾🥃 # bransoncognac "captioned her social media post of choice, IG.

Someone said: ‘Damn. Just when we need energy in case they make us stay inside "and another follower posted this:" We respect you brother! It will still hit the same. "

A commentator exclaimed: "WOW this sh * t crown is fuc * in everything,quot;, and someone else published this: "Yes, but 50 what we are going to see now when we are sick with coronavirus, your shows are the most illustrious,quot;.

A fan told 50 to relax, that eventually everything will be fine: "Don't worry champion @ 50cent Things will recover better."

Many fans tried to comfort 50 Cent, and told him that they would be here, waiting for the show.



