50 Cent Ignores Social Distance Call When Hitting NYC Strip Club Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The star and co-creator of & # 39; Power & # 39; He seems to clear up the health crisis as he has fun throwing money at the dancers at Starlet's Gentlemen's Club in Woodside.

50 cents You will not let fear of the coronavirus diminish your spirit for fun. Rapper "In da Club" was seen visiting a strip club in New York City on Saturday night, March 14, despite New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's call for social distancing in light of the virus outbreak.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 44-year-old star was seen throwing cash at dancers at Starlet's gentlemen's club in Woodside, outside Jackson Heights. He didn't show any concern at all while showing a big smile as he splashed the cash.

The "Power"The star / co-creator also dressed as always without any protection, such as wearing gloves or a mask. According to eyewitnesses, he became even more excited and threw in more money when the DJ played his own songs.

Fif's strip club departure comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio took steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus. On Sunday, Cuomo announced that all New York City schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 15, as teachers are asked to report to work later in the week for training on how to provide learning. remote. Mr. de Blasio also ordered that all bars and restaurants in the city be closed, while restaurants would be limited to takeout and food delivery.

"I am very, very concerned that we will see a rapid spread of this disease, and it is time to take more dramatic action," he said Sunday afternoon. "This is a decision I have made without joy and with much pain."

Previously, New York Governor Cuomo announced a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, prompting Broadway to close all shows and works from Thursday, March 12 through April 12. "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon","Late night with Seth Meyers" and the Wendy Williams Show ", all filmed in New York, also announced the decision to be without electricity starting on Friday.