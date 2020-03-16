50 Cent forced to suspend production in spin-offs & # 39; Power & # 39; due to Coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLdce1cc9f0aaaf72067dd6d3853ac279a11% %MINIFYHTMLdce1cc9f0aaaf72067dd6d3853ac279a12%

WENN / Sheri Determan

Although the postponement is inevitable because putting everyone's welfare should be the top priority, that doesn't stop fans of the popular TV show Starz from being disappointed.

Up News Info –

Coronavirus outbreak appears to be pissing off 50 cents. The rapper / actor / producer recently turned to his social media account to address the postponement of production on the long-awaited Starz spin-offs. "Power","Power Book II: Ghost"Y"Power Book III: Raising Kanan"

The creator of hits "In Da Club" shared on Saturday March 14 a screenshot of an article that gave the news of the decision. "I had to, we were the last production that was still running. Damn it," Fiddy reluctantly wrote in the caption.

%MINIFYHTMLdce1cc9f0aaaf72067dd6d3853ac279a13% %MINIFYHTMLdce1cc9f0aaaf72067dd6d3853ac279a14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLdce1cc9f0aaaf72067dd6d3853ac279a15% %MINIFYHTMLdce1cc9f0aaaf72067dd6d3853ac279a16%

His followers assured him that it was the best decision because "health comes first. I can't stop doing it." Another person added: "Prevention is better than cure. In this case." Another said: "Don't worry champion @ 50cent Things will recover better."

Commenting on how coronavirus disease has massively affected the industry, someone commented, "WOW! This crown is shit on everything." Echoing the sentiment, one person added: "Smh crowns messing up movements."

Although the postponement was inevitable because putting everyone's well-being should be the top priority, that didn't stop fans from being disappointed. "Damn. Just when we need energy in case they make us stay inside," one pointed out. "Yes, but what we will see now when we are sick with the coronavirus, their programs are the wisest that say #trailerparkboys," wrote someone else.

As reported in February, Starz ordered 3 spin-offs "Power", "Power Book III: Raising Kanan", "Power Book IV: Influence" and "Power Book V: Force", in addition to the previously announced "Power Book". II: Ghost ".

"Raising Kanan" will follow Kanan Stark through the 90s as a series of prequels. "Influence" will focus on the character of Rashad Tate, while "Force" will tell the story of Tommy Egan leaving New York forever. As for "Ghost", the next show will continue where the original series ends.

"In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four extensions of consecutive series, released in production and development active at the same time," said Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz president and CEO. "These exciting new chapters will continue the journey of some of & # 39; Power & # 39; 's most controversial characters as they feature a growing set of complex and distinct characters along with the high octane drama that places & # 39; Power & # 39; in a class of its own. "