5 St. Patrick's Day drink recipes to make while distancing yourself from the coronavirus – Up News Info Tampa

St. Patrick's Day will look very different this year due to the coronavirus.

Bars, restaurants, and clubs are ordered to close early or restrict occupancy across the country to prevent the spread of disease, and that means the streets will be filled with far fewer people wearing clovers than in previous years.

To continue the party, here are five delicious St. Patrick's Day drink recipes that can be prepared from the comfort and safety of home.

Drunk Clover Smoothie

Ingredients

4 cups of vanilla ice cream

1/4 cup milk

2 oz mint cream

2 oz vanilla vodka

Green coloring

Whipped cream

Cherries (optional)

Addresses

In a blender, combine the vanilla ice cream, milk, Creme de Menthe, vanilla vodka, and food coloring. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into glasses. Top with whipped cream and a cherry for garnish.

Pot of gold

Ingredients

1.5 oz vodka

1.5 oz Baileys

Splash of Kahlua

Milk splash

Whipped cream

Lucky Charm marshmallows

Addresses

In a shaker combine the vodka, Baileys, Kahlua, milk and smoothie.

Pour the cocktail into a low glass over ice.

Top with whipped cream.

Garnish with Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Sparkling Clover

Ingredients

champagne

Midori Melon Liqueur

Sugar

Green coloring

Addresses

In a small bowl, combine the sugar and a few drops of green food coloring. Mix to combine until sugar turns green. Take a champagne flute and moisten the rim of the glass. Dip the rim in the green sugar to line the glass. Fill 3/4 of the glass with champagne. Add a shot of Midori melon liqueur. Serve and enjoy.

