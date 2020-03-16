5 St. Patrick's Day drink recipes to make while distancing yourself from the coronavirus – Up News Info Tampa

St. Patrick's Day will look very different this year due to the coronavirus.
Bars, restaurants, and clubs are ordered to close early or restrict occupancy across the country to prevent the spread of disease, and that means the streets will be filled with far fewer people wearing clovers than in previous years.
To continue the party, here are five delicious St. Patrick's Day drink recipes that can be prepared from the comfort and safety of home.
Drunk Clover Smoothie
Ingredients
- 4 cups of vanilla ice cream
- 1/4 cup milk
- 2 oz mint cream
- 2 oz vanilla vodka
- Green coloring
- Whipped cream
- Cherries (optional)
Addresses
- In a blender, combine the vanilla ice cream, milk, Creme de Menthe, vanilla vodka, and food coloring.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Pour into glasses.
- Top with whipped cream and a cherry for garnish.
Pot of gold
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz vodka
- 1.5 oz Baileys
- Splash of Kahlua
- Milk splash
- Whipped cream
- Lucky Charm marshmallows
Addresses
- In a shaker combine the vodka, Baileys, Kahlua, milk and smoothie.
- Pour the cocktail into a low glass over ice.
- Top with whipped cream.
- Garnish with Lucky Charms marshmallows.
Sparkling Clover
Ingredients
- champagne
- Midori Melon Liqueur
- Sugar
- Green coloring
Addresses
- In a small bowl, combine the sugar and a few drops of green food coloring. Mix to combine until sugar turns green.
- Take a champagne flute and moisten the rim of the glass.
- Dip the rim in the green sugar to line the glass.
- Fill 3/4 of the glass with champagne.
- Add a shot of Midori melon liqueur.
- Serve and enjoy.
The Irish Mule
Ingredients
- 2 ounces Jameson whiskey
- 6 ounces of ginger beer (or more!)
- juice of half a lime (about 1 ounce)
- lime wedges (optional, for garnish)
- mint sprig (optional, for garnish)
Addresses
- In a copper mug, pour whiskey and lemon juice over ice.
- Then cover the mug with ginger beer.
- Stir to mix.
- Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprig of mint.
Green beer
Ingredients
- Pilsner beer
- green dye
Addresses
- Add two to three drops of green food coloring to a glass of beer
- Pour the beer into the glass at a 45-degree angle for best results.
- Serve and enjoy!