49ers trade DeForest Buckner to Colts – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) – The 49ers made a drastic move on Monday to reshape their roster after losing the Super Bowl last month. According to the NFL Network, the team traded defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the 13th overall pick in this year's draft.

The exchange will not be official until Wednesday.

Buckner was the 2016 49ers first-round pick outside of Oregon and made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He was considered the anchor of the 49ers defensive line that transformed the NFC doormat franchise to NFC champion over the course of a season.

In four seasons, Buckner accumulated 28.5 sacks, including a personal record of 12 in 2018.

The news of the trade came minutes after the 49ers announced that they had re-signed defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a 5-year contract extension.