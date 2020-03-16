4 inmates at the Santa Clara County Jail in isolation due to exposure to COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said at a press conference Monday that four county jail inmates remain isolated after potentially being exposed to a person who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

She said there are currently no confirmed cases, but that two inmates had met with one person who tested positive for the virus, and two others received letters from the same person, so all four were isolated.

She did not share the person's relationship with the inmates.

