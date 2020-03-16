& # 39; You still haven't told me & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa23c8ea587e13f24fe6e5d6e07c1857511% %MINIFYHTMLa23c8ea587e13f24fe6e5d6e07c1857512%

WENN / Avalon

The student of & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39; She turns to Instagram Stories to reply to a magazine headline speculating that her nearly 3-month marriage to her second husband is already “ on the rocks & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Hilary Duff she doesn't let a tabloid newspaper speak on her behalf about her marriage to Matthew Koma. The 32-year-old singer / actress has closed a report speculating that she and her husband are already having problems, less than three months after their wedding.

On Sunday March 15, the "Younger"The star turned to her Instagram Stories to share a photo from a magazine cover, which in one of its headlines read:" Hilary Duff Marriage on the rocks already? "Hinting that there is no truth to the story, he wrote in the caption," Apparently [sic] matt [sic] and I are having problems. You still haven't told me … "

%MINIFYHTMLa23c8ea587e13f24fe6e5d6e07c1857513% %MINIFYHTMLa23c8ea587e13f24fe6e5d6e07c1857514%

%MINIFYHTMLa23c8ea587e13f24fe6e5d6e07c1857515% %MINIFYHTMLa23c8ea587e13f24fe6e5d6e07c1857516%

Hilary Duff closes the rumor of marriage problems with Matthew Koma.

Matthew republished Hilary's story on her own Instagram account, apparently supporting her denial of the report.

Leaving aside the rumor of marital problems, Hilary and her family have been practicing social estrangement amid the coronavirus outbreak. Spending her time at home, she asked her Instagram followers for TV show recommendations.

"Guys, what shows should I watch right now?" He asked in a separate Instagram Story post. "We finished Love Is Blind … it was amazing. But what are we going to do? I'm not excited about anything right now."

The mother of two also showed videos of her children, 7-year-old Luca and 1-year-old Banks, playing on the swing and trampoline in their backyard. "Maintaining our & # 39; social distance & # 39;", he shared.

Hilary and Matthew started dating in January 2017 and announced that they are expecting their first child together in June 2018. They welcomed their daughter Banks through a home birth in October of the same year. The couple got engaged in May 2019 and married last December in an intimate ceremony in the backyard.

Hilary was previously married to the former Canadian NHL player. Mike Comrie from 2010 until they separated in 2014. Their divorce ended in February 2016. The ex-partner shares a son, Luca.