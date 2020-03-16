& # 39; We want to be proactive & # 39;: Tunisia prepares to fight the coronavirus | Tunisia News

Tunis, Tunisia – There are around 100 unused shisha pipes hidden in the corner of the Bar el Hara tea house in the Lafayette neighborhood in central Tunis, the capital of Tunisia.

This has been the case since the government's decision last week to ban pipe smoking as part of measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML96f88ac04130992ea9736bb51539396311% %MINIFYHTML96f88ac04130992ea9736bb51539396312%

But the owner, Sofien Bin Ayed, said that his regulars were angry and went looking for another coffee.

Plus:

"We are used to freedom. So when a strong decision like this comes, we are not used to it," said Bin Ayed, drinking coffee from a disposable cup, another recently introduced security measure.

"They said the government was rushing, but we have no choice, you just have to go online to see what danger there is."

& # 39; We want to be proactive & # 39;

As European countries see hundreds of new cases of coronavirus every day, Tunisia is watching cautiously.

The Tunisian Ministry of Health said that tHere are 24 confirmed cases, putting the country at "level two,quot; of the threat.

Nevertheless, Chokri Hamouda, director of basic health services, told Al Jazeera the government is taking "level three,quot; precautions, adding that it did not rule out a "level four,quot; emergency in the future.

"We are lucky to be behind them and we don't want to be like them. We want to be proactive," he said.

Subway stations have been emptier than normal since the coronavirus crisis (Layli Foroudi / Al Jazeera)

On March 13, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh announced the suspension of all flights to Italy and ordered the mandatory 14-day self-isolation for all those arriving in the country. Cafes, restaurants and bars were asked to close before 4 p.m., and collective prayers in mosques were suspended.

In a televised speech, Fakhfakh closed the borders on Monday except for commercial or repatriation purposes, banned gatherings in crowded places, cut work days to five hours and suspended all sporting events.

People defying orders

In Tunisia, the subway has been emptier than usual, and some people have started wearing masks and gloves. However, many Tunisians still need to heed government advice.

On Friday, police closed a nightclub in a suburb of the capital after an event was held during the day to technically comply with the rules.

In various parts of the country, newcomers have been leaving, defying self-isolation orders.

"People take photos of themselves and post them on Facebook to say we don't respect them," he said, adding that legal action could be taken against those who do not follow instructions.

A Tunisian café that also has video games said it has not seen any reduction in its clientele (Layli Foroudi / Al Jazeera)

In a cafe that also had video games, two friends, Hamma Ayari and Nabil Rezki, both 17, said they hoped their local meeting place would not be closed.

"We have nowhere to go. After 4 p.m., we have to walk the roads," said Rezki, whose family members stay home for fear of spreading the virus.

But he is not worried. "It is destiny, what happens today will happen today, what happens tomorrow will happen tomorrow."

Other Tunisians are calling for more drastic measures that would force people to stay home. More than 60,000 people have signed a curfew petition across the country.

"Tunisians should be forced to stay, otherwise we will have 4,000 cases by the end of the month," said Omar Rezgui, 33, a merchant in Tunisia.

"The rules so far don't mean anything. Why are we in a cafe at 10 in the morning? Are there no viruses at 10 in the morning?"

On Monday, the heads of the parliamentary blocks also called on the government to strengthen the measures by closing all land, sea and air entry points to the country.

Health Care System

A sharp rise in the coronavirus is likely to overwhelm the Tunisian health system, which suffers from underinvestment and a lack of equipment.

According to Samir Abdelmoumen, coordinator of the emergency health service, SAMU, there are only 200 beds available in public hospitals.

To handle the crisis, another 400 beds will be made available in private clinics, while the health service also plans to "hospitalize,quot; people in their homes and ensure visits by doctors.

People queue in front of a pharmacy in the capital Tunisia (Layli Foroudi / Al Jazeera)

"However, prevention comes first. We need to stop the spread of this disease," said Abdelmoumen, who hoped the new announcements would include closing workplaces and restaurants, and braking public transport.

"The spread of the virus is rapid; we lack the medical means and there is no public understanding of the crisis," said Mounir Hassine of the Social and Economic Rights Forum, which is mobilizing for greater public awareness.

"We do not have the material means, so we need awareness to combat it."